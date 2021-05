Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have teamed up once again as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health and emotional well-being documentary series called "The Me You Can't See". Available this Friday, May 21st, on Apple TV+, the series will show Winfrey and Harry engaging in discussions around mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys, much of it in the spotlight. The series will also feature stories of people of all ages from across the globe living with mental health issues, while offering hope to viewers who may feel similarly—that they are not alone.