Fired Cincinnati Coach Sues College, Claiming Due Process Breach
Recently fired Cincinnati men’s basketball coach John Brannen sued the school on Friday, as well as athletic director John Cunningham and school president Neville Pinto. On behalf of Brannen, attorney Tom Mars and co-counsel filed a 66-page complaint in a Cincinnati federal district court. The complaint seeks monetary compensation for the firing, which the school designated “for cause”—a classification that denied Brannen a $5.25 million buyout.www.sportico.com