newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Fired Cincinnati Coach Sues College, Claiming Due Process Breach

By Michael McCann
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently fired Cincinnati men’s basketball coach John Brannen sued the school on Friday, as well as athletic director John Cunningham and school president Neville Pinto. On behalf of Brannen, attorney Tom Mars and co-counsel filed a 66-page complaint in a Cincinnati federal district court. The complaint seeks monetary compensation for the firing, which the school designated “for cause”—a classification that denied Brannen a $5.25 million buyout.

www.sportico.com
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
143
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houston Nutt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Due Process#Unfair Dismissal#State Court#Federal Court#Federal District Court#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Osu#Razorback Foundation#Athletics Department#Ohio State#Wall Street Journal#Cincinnati Men#Alleged Misconduct#Ohio Courts#Brannen Charges#Brannen Settlement Terms#Litigation#Coach Brannen#Ncaa Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Education
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FOX26

Former Titans employee sues, claims fired over positive test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee Titans employee is suing the NFL franchise for firing him after he was told to quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test in violation of federal law. Paul Miller says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tennessee that he tested...
College Sportsgorhamtimes.com

10 Questions to Ask During the College Recruiting Process

Over the past 25 years working in the sports medicine and sports performance industry, I’ve had the opportunity to help hundreds of kids get recruited to or walk on at various college programs. Throughout the process of selecting a program to play for there are some important questions to be asked along the way. Some are more important than others and questions will apply to each individual’s unique situation. Here are what I feel are some of the most important questions to ask during College Recruitment:
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

Former men’s basketball coach Brannen reprimanded for ‘unauthorized conditioning workout’ before firing

The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) former head basketball coach, John Brannen, received a written reprimand months before his firing in April, documents show. Brannen received the letter from UC Athletics Director John Cunningham on Nov. 9, 2020, according to the former head coach’s personnel file, which was obtained by The News Record through a public records request.
Indiana StateOmaha.com

Nebraska baseball rallies to defeat Ohio State; Chance Hroch strikes out 10 as Huskers down Indiana

A whirlwind day that began with Nebraska’s largest comeback in years and ended with a pitching masterpiece has the Huskers on the brink of a Big Ten championship. NU won its second and third games in a 24-hour span Saturday, rallying from down seven runs to shock Ohio State 11-9 before Chance Hroch fired a complete-game three-hitter in a 3-1 takedown of Indiana. A victory Sunday over Ohio State coupled with a Michigan loss to Maryland would clinch the league title for the Huskers, who are 2½ games up on Michigan with four to play.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Cincinnati native Peters added to Xavier coaching staff

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier head coach Travis Steele announced Friday that Danny Peters has joined his basketball staff as an assistant coach. Peters spent the past three seasons as an assistant at the University of Arizona under former Xavier head coach Sean Miller. Miller is not Peters' only connection to...
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

On Deck: Nebraska Baseball vs. Indiana/Ohio State

Nebraska baseball hits the road for its final pod of the season this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana, with two games against Indiana and two games against Ohio State. The Huskers have faced both teams previously this season and will begin the weekend with a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings over Michigan and a 1.5-game lead over Indiana.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

How Michigan's Struggles Against Ohio State Compare With the Rest of the Big Ten

As each new Big Ten football season draws near, the biggest question is whether or not Ohio State will continue it's long-standing tradition of dominance over the conference. Since the year 2000, the Buckeyes have put together a Big Ten conference record of 144-26 and have lost just four conference games since the 2012 season. As a result, Ohio State has captured 11 conference titles, including four straight from 2017-2020.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Former UC Bearcats basketball coach was reprimanded months before firing, report says

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - When the University of Cincinnati fired former men’s basketball coach John Brannen, it accused the coach of using methods of intimidation against players and making payment of special benefits for an unnamed player. UC also accused Brannen of jeopardizing or disregarding the well-being, health and safety of his players, according to documents obtained Monday by our media partners at The Enquirer.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: What’s your all-time Ohio State men’s basketball starting five?

As we sit and twiddle our thumbs waiting for announcements from E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr., the basketball “Nuts” duo of Connor and Justin are back again this week with our boldest debate topic yet. Last week, we debated who has been the biggest bust in Ohio State history. Connor nominated ole’ stone hands Amir Williams, and Justin nominated the backstabbing (not really), ship jumping, journeyman guard Jordan Sibert, whose career began at Ohio State and finished at Dayton.
Arizona StatePosted by
Sportico

Arizona Hires Digital Firm Behind The Rock to Recruit in NIL Age

Back on April 23, Rob Gronkowski set a Guinness World Record for the “highest altitude catch of an American football,” when he caught a ball dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above Arizona Stadium. The former University of Arizona star was in Tucson to coach in the school’s spring game the following day (Teddy Bruschi coached the other team). Video of the stunt went viral, bringing positive attention to a program that has not won a game since October 2019. Preliminary figures suggest the record-setting video received at least 10 million organic views. The story was also picked up by hundreds of media outlets worldwide.