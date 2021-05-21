newsbreak-logo
NC lawmakers propose giving families money to help students overcome learning loss due to pandemic

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — As we recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, some of its smallest victims have yet to overcome.

A local father told Channel 9 his 8-year-old son is still working to overcome that learning loss brought on by months out of the classroom.

“There’s going to be learning loss ... half a year, entire first semester in which he was on Zoom learning, and that still has to be made up,” Glenn Stephens said.

Now, some lawmakers want to give him and other parents hundreds of dollars to help those children catch up.

Stephens longs to give his adopted son John everything he needs to thrive in life, but says months of virtual learning brought on by the pandemic have created some challenges.

“John’s journey on Zoom was very difficult. I was contacting the school every five days, letting them know he wouldn’t be able to access education that way,” Stephens said.

He said his very social son who has special needs struggled with the distance of online learning, leading to learning loss and other issues.

“There’s an isolation that sets in,” he said.

Stephen supports the bill that would create a Student Success Program using federal COVID-19 relief money.

Families with students in public or charter schools could receive $1,000 per student, up to $3,000 per household. They could use it for things like summer learning programs, tutoring, mental health assistance and other services that would help overcome learning loss.

It’s something Stephen said would help his son and so many other children at risk of falling even further behind in school.

“With that $1,000 with John, that’s going to allow us to get that mental health services that might be required moving forward,” Stephen said. “It opens up the door for what we could possibly help John overcome in reference to the past 14 months.”

If this is added to the budget, that money could be available to families no later than August. Budget talks are going on right now in Raleigh, and will wrap up by the end of June.

