newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taco Bamba Expects to Open First MoCo Location in June

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bamba Expects to Open First MoCo Location in June. Back in January we let you know that the first Maryland location of Taco Bamba will open in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza. Today we were told that the restaurant expects to open at some point next month, in June, but an exact date was not available.

mocoshow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Food Drink#Mexican Cuisine#Delivery Location#French Cuisine#Nuestros Tacos#Federal#James Beard Foundation#Bamba Expects#Crab Cakes#Congressional Plaza#June#Rockville Pike#Duck Carnitas#Enchiladas#January#Chinese Style Fried Fish#Fine Dining#Chilaquiles#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantspopville.com

“La Bise will open in mid-June 2021 in the former Oval Room location”

“Ashok Bajaj, founder, and CEO of award-winning Knightsbridge Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of La Bise, a modern, bright, and colorful 21st century French restaurant. La Bise will open in mid-June 2021 in the former Oval Room location, at 800 Connecticut Avenue, NW, just steps from the White House. Patrons can anticipate an expanded outdoor patio, inviting bar, and an engaging, open-air kitchen with two distinctive dining room options.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go to open Richardson location in June

Salad and Go plans to open its first Richardson location in June. The drive-thru concept eatery will offer made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and drinks at 850 E. Campbell Road, Richardson. Those items are priced at the same cost as fast food to further the company's mission to make healthy food convenient and affordable, according to a release from Salad and Go. The restaurant also offers breakfast items, such as organic cold brew and five different breakfast burritos. Menu items are streamlined to allow for fast service, easy choices and low prices, the release said. Salad and Go recently opened a location in Plano, and the company has plans to open at least three other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. www.saladandgo.com/dallas.
Restaurantstucson.com

Fourth Avenue mainstay La Indita opening in new location on Stone

La Indita, the family-run Mexican restaurant that was a mainstay on North Fourth Avenue for 38 years, has found a new home. The owners posted a note on Facebook Wednesday saying they had passed their health department inspections and would be opening within days at 722 N. Stone Ave., most recently home to the vegan Tasteful Kitchen restaurant and meal prep business.
RestaurantsPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Acclaimed Chinese hot pot shop begins soft opening of first Houston-area location

A highly acclaimed hot pot restaurant has made its Texas debut. HaiDiLao began its soft opening on May 3 in Katy. Dubbed the "Ferrari of hot pot restaurants" by Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold, HaiDiLao serves an extensive menu with multiple choices for different broths and sauces to create each individual bowl. A wide range of meat — including wagyu beef — seafood, and vegetables are available.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Coming soon: JINYA ramen bar to open first N.C. location in Uptown

LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open this July in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. Why it matters: The popular ramen chain will bring its authentic Japanese recipes to the Queen City. This location will serve as the flagship of the proposed four locations JINYA hopes to open in Mecklenburg County. Background: […] The post Coming soon: JINYA ramen bar to open first N.C. location in Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Pablo Cheese Tart is slated to open its first Vancouver location

Exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Bar and grill to open its first CT location in Norwalk

With seasonings ranging from chipotle lime, cinnamon fireball whiskey and garlic parmesan, the chicken wings at Alex’s Lounge III, set to open in South Norwalk at the end of May, will be the “must-try” menu item, according to owner Alejandro Tepetitla. Tepetitla, who already has two locations of Alex’s Lounge...
Restaurantsbizjournals

First look at Mac Shack expected to open next month on Brady

A macaroni and cheese restaurant planned on Humboldt Avenue is hiring in anticipation of a soft opening next month. Ashraf Mustafa in 2018 revealed he was developing a fast-casual dining establishment at 1701 N. Humboldt Ave. called Mac Shack. The restaurant is inside the Keystone apartment building at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Brady Street.
Yuma, AZyumanewsnow.com

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Opens First Location in Yuma on May 17

Yuma, Arizona - Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), the casual dining concept that combines a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar under one roof, is celebrating the highly anticipated opening of its Yuma location. Located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Boston’s offers the perfect place for local community members to enjoy great food in a lively, sports-driven atmosphere.
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Restaurant Week Announces Participants

Hawks Public House, Kru, Faria Bakery and the Selland’s, Paragary’s and Fat’s restaurant groups are among more than 30 local restaurants set to participate in Sacramento Restaurant Week early next month. The promotion, spearheaded by the California Restaurant Association and the city of Sacramento, will allow people to buy discounted gift cards to participating restaurants.
Bar Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Melt opens location in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR—Melt owners Amanda Smith and Alexis Walls weren’t exactly looking for a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year, but the Main Street storefront kind of fell into their laps, they said, prompting them, for the most part, to hang up the keys to the food truck they’ve operated for the last three years.
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Arkansas-based taco restaurant to open first Missouri location in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. — Tacos 4 Life, founded and based in Conway, Arkansas, will open its first Missouri restaurant in O'Fallon this fall. The franchise location, at 2998 Highway K, will be owned and operated by franchisees Matt and Jacy Rose once it opens its doors. Tacos 4 Life was founded with a mission to help end world hunger by donating 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children for every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl or nachos sold. The cost is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child, the restaurant said.
Ohio Statecolumbusunderground.com

Playa Bowls Opening First Ohio Location Near Campus

New Jersey-based Playa Bowls will open its first location in the state this Saturday, May 22. Playa Bowls Ohio State will bring a menu of superfruit bowls, smoothies and juices to 1952 N. High St., a former Subway location across from OSU’s campus. Founded by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob...
Cary, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Foodie news: Ashley Christensen unveils menu for upcoming chicken restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — This week Triangle Business Journal reported that Nawwaf Said, the owner of Jasmin & Olivz Mediterranean, is planning to launch a new restaurant across from the site for Epic Games’ new headquarters in Cary in the former Romano’s Macaroni Grill location. Said opened the first location in 2005 and now has seven throughout Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh. But the newest restaurant, which he has not yet named, will have a different brand with more options. The new restaurant is scheduled to open by the end of the year. In the meantime, visit Jasmin here.
Orlando, FLWESH

Portillo’s grand opening date for Orlando location set for June

ORLANDO, Fla. — A date has been set! Portillo’s has announced their opening date for their Orlando location in The Village at O-Town West. The restaurant on Palm Parkway will open its doors to customers at 10:30 a.m. on June 15. Prior to opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Upscale steakhouse to open first Louisville location — here's where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upscale steakhouse chain has filed plans to open its first Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The Capital Grille intends to build a restaurant at 7600 Shelbyville Road, according to a building permit application filed by contractor L D Reeves & Associates Inc. The proposed restaurant will be constructed in what is currently a parking lot adjacent to Oxmoor Center, near Oxmoor Lane.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Filet mignon sandwich restaurant opens first Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. - A popular restaurant chain in Pennsylvania is opening its first Florida location in Orlando on Friday. Nick Filet is located at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. in the area known as Restaurant Row, which drives in tourists, locals, and business from surrounding theme parks. The restaurant features a...