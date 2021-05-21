Taco Bamba Expects to Open First MoCo Location in June

Salad and Go plans to open its first Richardson location in June. The drive-thru concept eatery will offer made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and drinks at 850 E. Campbell Road, Richardson. Those items are priced at the same cost as fast food to further the company's mission to make healthy food convenient and affordable, according to a release from Salad and Go. The restaurant also offers breakfast items, such as organic cold brew and five different breakfast burritos. Menu items are streamlined to allow for fast service, easy choices and low prices, the release said. Salad and Go recently opened a location in Plano, and the company has plans to open at least three other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. www.saladandgo.com/dallas.