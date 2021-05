REGIONAL — Nobles County has added five new cases of COVID-19, according to Saturday morning's update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Cottonwood County added four new cases of the novel coronavirus, while Jackson and Murray counties added three cases each, Pipestone County added two cases and Rock County added one. The cumulative total of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota now stands at 577,524 (positive and antigen tests), with 555,214 beyond the 10-day isolation period. Thus far, 41,456 Minnesota health care workers have contracted the virus.