San Francisco, CA

Fed’s Daly says inflation pressures likely to ease in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFactors pushing U.S. inflation higher are likely to ebb at the start of 2022, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. “There’s just going to be a sequence of these temporary factors that are going to persist probably through the end of the year,” Daly said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “They will start to roll off at the beginning of next year. How many of them will roll off or whether other bottlenecks will emerge as we start to get the economy back into shape and get back into recovery is hard to say.”

Los Angeles, CAStreetInsider.com

Fed 'talking about talking about' tapering bond buying -Daly

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are "talking about talking about" reducing their support for the economy, but for now policy is in a "very good place," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday. "We haven't seen substantial further progress just yet," Daly said in an interview...
Dallas, TXStreetInsider.com

Fed's Barkin: not yet seeing excess leverage in housing market

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said surging home prices are being driven by a jump in demand and constrained supply but not by excess leverage, reducing the potential risk to the broad financial system should prices fall. "I don't look at plummeting house...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Evans says easy monetary policy has his 'full' support

(Reuters) - The recent rise in U.S. inflation is unlikely to lead to the kind of undesirably high inflation that some notable economists have warned about, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, reiterating his support for the Fed's super-easy policy. "I have not seen anything...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Holds Steady As Inflation Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks were steady on Tuesday as comments from several Federal Reserve officials helped ease investor fears over rising inflation and early rate rises. Regional sentiment remains upbeat after a survey showed confidence in Germany's economic outlook improved in May. The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Quarles: If we are wrong on inflation, we have tools to address it

"It is my view and the Fed's general view that inflation pressures are most likely to be transitory," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. "If we are wrong on inflation, we have tools to address it," Quarles added. These comments don't...
Economybitcoin.com

Fed's Daily Tapering Increases by 23%- Tuesday's Reverse Repo Removes $432 Billion from Market

Since well before the onset of Covid-19, the U.S. Federal Reserve had initiated monetary easing policies and from then on, the M1 Money Stock supply skyrocketed to levels never-before-seen in history. This weekend reports disclosed that the Fed has started to taper quantitative easing (QE) when it removed $351 billion from the market last week. This Tuesday the Fed revealed it completed a reverse repo operation for $432.9 billion.
Businessmorningstar.com

Federal Reserve's Evans Supports Its Current Easy Policy Stance

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said fears that inflation is about to spiral out of control are misplaced and there isn't a need for the U.S. central bank to dial back on its easy-money monetary policy right now. "The recent increase in inflation does not appear to...
Business101 WIXX

Clarida: Fed can tame inflation if needed without wrecking recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve can curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur without throwing the recovery off track, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank’s ability to engineer a “soft landing” if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Treasuries Extend Upward Trend Amid Easing Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. Bond prices moved modestly higher in early trading and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.4 basis points to 1.564 percent.
U.S. Politicseuromoney.com

QE: the Fed’s $3 trillion problem

The problem with QE infinity is that it goes on for rather a long time. As a result, large US banks now face an existential crisis due to the huge volume of bank reserves the US Federal Reserve is creating as part of its monetary policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: CPI number for April was a very unpleasant surprise

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) number in April, which arrived at 4.2% on a yearly basis, was a "very unpleasant surprise," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, per Reuters. Additional takeaways. "US outlook is very very positive and growth could hit 7%." "Most recent employment...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD breaks out of the range bound price action carried over from the previous week as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from earlier this year as it clears the February high (1.2243) in May.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall With the 10-Year Rate at 1.56%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury note yield hovering around 1.56%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 5 basis points 1.557% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped about 5 basis points to 2.253%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Steady Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation Comments

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who sought to soothe concerns about inflation. Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they would not be surprised to see bottlenecks...
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Consumer Confidence Holds Steady In May: Report

American consumers were very upbeat about the current economic situation this month but more uncertain about the near-term outlook, according to a survey released on Tuesday. With that mixed sentiment, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index held steady in May at 117.2 from 117.5 in April -- a figure revised sharply lower but still the highest since March 2020, when the pandemic shuttered the US economy.