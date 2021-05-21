NCAASoftball Seattle Regional Preview

REGION 1-6A Tallahassee Chiles (22-7) at Fleming Island (23-5) For Fleming Island, the magic word may be depth. Depth in the batting order meant that No. 7 and No. 9 hitters Jacob Broussard and Gavin Billingsley came up with key contributions in the final inning of Wednesday's 3-2 thriller over Creekside. Depth in the rotation means that the Golden Eagles have a multitude of winning options aside from ace Cody Carwile, who went the distance against the Knights. Chiles is playing on one day of rest after their regional against Pace was postponed, although they were able to rest their top pitchers in the 13-3 rout. Samford-committed infielder Parker McDonald delivers a slugging threat for the Timberwolves (.429, 9 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBIs, 1.311 OPS). The Golden Eagles eliminated Chiles in 2018, but the Timberwolves got revenge a season later. The winner advances to a Florida High School Athletic Association state semifinal at 4 p.m. May 21 in Fort Myers, to meet Viera or Bartow.