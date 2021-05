Once again the month of May is upon us. Our thoughts, as a nation, turn to springtime, gardens, cookouts and BBQ. It is the time of reawakening for nature after a time of winter. It is also a time of remembering how and why we are where we are today. It has to do with service, sacrifice and honor. We do not have to look far to find friends and family members who can be labeled as such. Having served and having sacrificed should be honored. May is the month for honoring those individuals who are no longer amongst us. Yes, it may involve a visit.