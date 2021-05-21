First class graduates from Brown County OWI Treatment Court

A dozen people are celebrating years of sobriety after being the first class to graduate from Brown County OWI Treatment Court.

Families and friends watched their loved ones graduate from the program during an outdoor ceremony Friday at St. James Park in Green Bay.

“It’s like one of our kid’s graduations," said said Judge John Zakowski, Brown County OWI Treatment Court. "It’s a special day to know how hard these people worked: How far they had to come, how some of them stumbled and still stuck with it. It would have been really easy to quit and just go back to their old ways. For them to be in the position that they are and see them in their happy families, it’s very rewarding. It’s inspiring.”

The Brown County OWI Treatment Court is an intensive program for fourth or fifth OWI offenders. Those enrolled in the program need to participate in meetings with the court, have regular alcohol and drug testing, and start treatment with counselors and providers. Group therapy is also encouraged.

Zakowski said it takes a minimum of 18 months to complete the program.

Tam Parks is one of 12 people to graduate from the program. Her kids, grandchildren, fiance, sister and best friend attended the ceremony.

"Having my family here was wonderful," Parks said. "My grandchildren are a huge part of my sobriety. They're what keeps me going."

Parks said her mom was an alcoholic, and alcohol was a "big part" of her life growing up. Parks said she took her first sip of alcohol when she was 18, something that grew into a bigger problem by the age of 25.

Parks found herself in jail following her fourth OWI offense. That's where she said she heard of Brown County OWI Treatment Court.

Parks applied to the program and started her road to recovery on Nov. 20, 2018.

After 47 OWI court sessions, 131 supervised sessions with probation and case management, 152 drug tests and more than 1,550 employment hours worked, Parks completed the program on May 14, 2021.

She will be sober for three years on July 2.

“For me to be able to say that I’m a sober grandma is huge," Parks said. "I've dreamed (of) it ever since I turned 18 and took that first drink. Dreams do come true."

There are currently 34 people enrolled in Brown County OWI Treatment Court, including the 12 graduates. Zakowski said there are three people in the referral process.