Bob Dylan's 80 now, good age that isn't it. His music is ageless though. It'd be a discredit to call Dylan anything other than one of the best musical artists in modern history. Perhaps he's one of the greatest of all time. He's also one of the most prolific. With 39 albums, countless bootlegs, and over 500 songs to his name, it can be difficult to know where to start with America's equivalent of Shakespeare, or whatever you'd call him. We've had a go, though. One for each decade: Presenting eight of the greatest Bob Dylan songs.