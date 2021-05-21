CD of the Month: Flock of Dimes - "Head of Roses"
The number of musicians whose lives came to a startling halt in March of 2020 is staggering. Artists around the world began to pick themselves up from the rubble as time rolled on, using their creative assets as the helping hand to move forward. For Jenn Wasner, the woman behind Flock of Dimes, 2020 was certainly a year where the rug was suddenly ripped away, as the onset of the pandemic was compounded with sudden heartbreak. Musical history is filled with songwriters who made revelatory work in the wake of emotionally turbulent times, and the latest album from Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses, is a fine addition to that canon.www.wyso.org