CD of the Month: Flock of Dimes - "Head of Roses"

An electronic dance music CD would be a fantastic way for those who enjoy to dance to unwind, relax or to enhance their abilities as a dancer. In fact, over the last several years more people have been purchasing them for their home parties as they offer a great way for everybody to have some great dance fun in the solitude of their own home without the bother of a crowd. If you are one of those who enjoy dancing and have always enjoyed having your own party to go to whenever you feel like getting together with friends and family, then an electronic dance music CD would be just what you need to liven up the event even more. With a DJ taking the time to give you all the music you need to get your groove on, you can sit back and let your party go on until the early hours of the morning.