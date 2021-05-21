newsbreak-logo
Portsmouth detectives looking for 2 'armed and dangerous' shooting

 1 day ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are looking for two people wanted in connection with a shooting in the 300 block of Washington Street last week.

Around 2:07 p.m. on May 17, dispatchers got a call about a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound who was found in the area.

After an investigation, detectives identified two suspects and a suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark gray or black four-door BMW.

Damontiona Star Osborn, 23, is wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

28-year-old Marquell Lamont Moon is also wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding in addition to Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and two counts of Firearm by Felon.

Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here or via the P3Tips app.
Man charged in Norfolk accidental shooting

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of the home. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.