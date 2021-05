John Krasinski made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s A Late Show Thursday night, becoming the show’s first guest to join the studio in person in 14 months. The actor joined the late-night host to chat about A Quiet Place Part II, as the film is premiering in theaters after the release date was delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and theater closures. Krasinski’s return to The Late Show marked a full-circle moment as Colbert was quick to note Krasinski joined the show three days before The Late Show had to shut down filming in the studio. As Colbert showed a clip from Krasinski’s entrance in which they awkwardly embraced in an air hug, he noted that they both were “beginning to understand that something bad was about to be coming down the pipe.”