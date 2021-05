The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule is out as Patrick Mahomes and company look to claim their second Super Bowl title in three years. Sometimes the best thing to happen to a franchise is a loss and the Kansas City Chiefs learned a hard lesson from their brutal Super Bowl 55 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was running for his life most of the time as a makeshift Chiefs’ offensive line was absolutely decimated by the Buccaneers’ defensive front, leading directly to a major offseason effort to invest in protection for the NFL’s best quarterback.