Jimmy Butler's Agent Rips Shams Charania on Twitter

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics | Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Shams Charania is known for dropping big time NBA scoops and insider knowledge. When he conveyed some news about the Miami Heat on Friday, Jimmy Butler's agent was furious. Bernard Lee, who represents Butler, lashed out on Twitter, ripping Charania for claiming something that was "not reality."

Here's what Charania had to say about Butler and the Heat:

Essentially he's claiming there had been some testy moments between Butler and Miami's coaching staff this year as the team struggled through the season. After reaching the NBA Finals in the bubble, many expected the Heat to be a rising power in the Eastern Conference moving forward. That didn't happen, as they struggled for most of the year and finished 40-32, earning the sixth seed in the playoffs.

Given Butler's history, it's not hard to imagine him having a few run-ins with coaches or teammates during a trying season.

Following that report, Lee jumped all over Charania on Twitter:

Damn, hat's pretty aggressive. It's safe to say, Lee won't be dropping any scoops Shams' way in the future.

