KBI: Nebraska man dies after purposely hit by a car
Kansas authorities say a Nebraska man died when he was intentionally hit by a car during an argument with the driver. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says officers were called Thursday to a home in Hollenberg, in northeast Kansas. Deputies found James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Nebraska, dead in a street. A preliminary investigation indicates Hicok and another man argued with the driver of a car that drove by the home several times.