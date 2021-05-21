newsbreak-logo
Evanston, IL

COVID exposures decline at D65, unchanged at ETHS

By Bill Smith
evanstonnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvanston/Skokie School District 65 reported today that COVID-19 exposures among students and staff declined slightly this week to 45 from the 52 reported a week ago. The district’s case counts include both new COVID positive cases among students and staff as well as students and staff who are in quarantine because either they or someone they were in close contact with either exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the disease.

Teenagers in Evanston (actually, children 12 years old and above) will have additional opportunities to be vaccinated against COVD-19 this week. School Districts 65 and 202 have already announced a vaccination clinic for public and private school students on Saturday at Evanston Township High School, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required.
Community members 12 years and older can register to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at two upcoming events in Evanston. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Pfizer vaccine as safe and effective for individuals 12 years and older. The City of Evanston's Health & Human Services Department strongly recommends that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
The Evanston Public Library sponsored the first of two forums last Thursday night about "The Legacy of School Segregation" in Evanston. Dino Robinson, the Founder and Executive Director of Shorefront Legacy Center, and Mary Barr, author of "Friends Disappear," were the featured speakers. Evanston youth organizers representing the group Talking Whiteness moderated the forum. Mr. Robinson gave a short history of how Foster School became segregated during the period 1905 through the mid-1930s, and how it was desegregated in 1967. Mary Barr looked at "psychological integration" and traced school segregation back to its roots in segregated neighborhoods.
I am a sophomore at Evanston Township High School, and I feel like it is safe to say that Evanston likes to present itself as a progressive beacon when in reality, it consistently falls short. We saw this pattern when Evanston passed a reparations bill that ultimately was just a...
Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people's vaccination status. That's according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor's office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 86.9 percent of teachers stay at Lincoln Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.
Evanston health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases today, up from four yesterday. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for over a week-and-a-half. Statewide there were 1,248 new cases, compared to 1,513 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 53,335 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City's Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
946 new confirmed and probable cases; 6 additional deaths; 1,512 hospitalized; 398 in ICU; 2.4 percent average case positivity rate; 2.9 percent average test positivity rate; 61,275 average daily doses; 64+ percent of 18+ have received at least one dose.
Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 92.1 percent of teachers stay at North Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.