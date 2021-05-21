COVID exposures decline at D65, unchanged at ETHS
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 reported today that COVID-19 exposures among students and staff declined slightly this week to 45 from the 52 reported a week ago. The district’s case counts include both new COVID positive cases among students and staff as well as students and staff who are in quarantine because either they or someone they were in close contact with either exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the disease.evanstonnow.com