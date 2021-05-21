newsbreak-logo
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers activate Daniel Robertson from concussion list

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers announced that Daniel Robertson (concussion) will return from an IL and rehab stint that dates back to an April 25 hit by pitch from Cubs reliever Jason Adam. Even before the fateful beanball, Robertson has had a painful season at the plate. He was seen by some as a potential post-hype breakout candidate, and discussed channeling his inner Justin Turner during Spring Training. But that type of production has not come to fruition at all, as Robertson has slashed just .105/.190/.132 across 43 plate appearances.

