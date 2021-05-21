newsbreak-logo
Elko County, NV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

