Wi-Fi testing can present engineers with any number of challenges. With the Broadband Forum’s TR-398 Issue 2 testing, the primary focus of the work is around testing the access point (AP) devices under test (DUT) since they would be deployed in the field. This approach is taken to allow results and measurements to better correlate with how the DUT will perform in the field. In this testing scenario, creating a stable, well-defined, and controlled RF test environment is critical.