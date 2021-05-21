Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
Four straight Premier League wins. Enjoy it. The last time Arsenal managed a winning streak of four in the league was during the fall of 2018 when Unai Emery put together the seven-match streak at the start of his managerial reign at the Emirates. While Arsenal can’t match that on Sunday, they will be back in front of home fans for the first time and have the chance to move up the table past rivals Tottenham. A win against Brighton combined with losses or draws by Tottenham against Leicester City and Everton against Manchester City would lift the Gunners into 7th place.theshortfuse.sbnation.com