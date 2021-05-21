Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

Hector Bellerin is set to call time on his Arsenal career just one season short of his earning a testimonial with the club. The signed his first professional contract with the club in 2012 after arriving the previous year from Barcelona, aged 16. He is the Gunners’ longest-serving player. The right-back has gone on to play 238 times for the club, but recently he has struggled to get game time. The 26-year-old was at the forefront of Mikel Arteta’s thinking earlier in the campaign. However, more recently the Spaniard has been left on the bench with Calum Chambers getting the nod in his position.