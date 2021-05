Do you think it is fair to say that Andrew McCarthy is probably the most under-the-radar member of Hollywood's 1980's Brat Pack? I'm not saying it's right, or that I believe it, but maybe that's the public perception. I get the feeling that when people think of the Brat Pack, their mind immediately goes to someone like Rob Lowe, or maybe even Molly Ringwald - but y'all can't forget about my man Andy Mac. Let's not forget that McCarthy was a part of some iconic '80s films, most notably Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire (I was so jealous that he got to make out with Ally Sheedy), but you also can't forget about Mannequin, Less Than Zero, and Weekend at Bernie's.