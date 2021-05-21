newsbreak-logo
Kansas State

Kansas COVID relief plan for businesses vetoed by governor

Audacy
 1 day ago
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of the federal coronavirus relief dollars received by Kansas to compensate small businesses. The plan rejected Friday, was meant to help businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses after the state, cities or counties forced them to shut down or limited their operations. But she said the plan's process for paying claims wasn't open enough and the measure might violate federal law.

