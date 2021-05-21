Kansas COVID relief plan for businesses vetoed by governor

A preliminary estimates says more than half of the homes in the small north-central Kansas town of Natoma were damaged by flash flooding during last weekend's heavy rains. The Wichita Eagle reports the town of about 350 residents has about 250 homes. Mayor Rick Dunlap says about 120 homes had moderate to severe damage and another 15 are probably a total loss. About 22 businesses also had water damage, and one is possibly a total loss. Heavy rain caused Paradise Creek to flood on May 16. Water levels reached as high as 2 feet in some homes.