It’s been an interesting month and specifically the last few days around the shop and within the hobby (but when is it not?). The good news – My shop has partnered with Denver Card Shows for the first large show to hit the Mile High City in well over a decade. As you may have read on SC Daily, we are hosting a 200+ table gathering at the National Western Complex in Denver. Inspired by my trip to The National two years ago and seeing the incredible responses to card shows in other larger markets, we felt it was time to offer up a massive event compared to the shows my fair city has seen in recent years.