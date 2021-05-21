newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Donald J. Trump’s Statement On The ‘Rally’ Boeing 757

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies.

It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency.

It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job.

When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!

