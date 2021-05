When I heard that the England Saxons rugby team will be reverting to their old title of “England A” for the upcoming match against their Scottish equivalent (no, they are not known as the Bravehearts), I scratched my head. Given the sport’s drive to reflect society’s diversity, “Saxon” was deemed to be inappropriate. But why the fuss about something that was only adopted as a rebranding gimmick as recently as 2006, all part of a marketing exercise to encourage people to part with their money by buying merchandise?