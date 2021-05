ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the 'El Bombi' Show in Arlington this weekend. If you haven't yet, you may want to get your tickets for Sunday's matinee. García followed up his clutch walk-off home run on Friday night with a two-homer game, the second of which tied the game after the Rangers had trailed for the first six innings. That second blast also sparked a five-run inning for the Rangers, as they defeated the Houston Astros for the second straight game.