Here is some bright news for buyers, according to Realtor.com, new MLS listings were up in early to mid-April by about 40% over last year. But that statistic needs to be kept in context. At this time last year, pandemic fears were in full swing. Listings dropped while people tried to figure out what was coming next. Then the residential market rebounded quickly. What you can learn from this is that if new listings continue to outpace last year’s listing going forward, it will indicate relief for buyers is on the way in the near future. If new listings stay flat or decline, it will continue to be an extreme challenge for buyers.