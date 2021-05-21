newsbreak-logo
Cell Phones

How Did 'Mind Your Own Business,' Delta 5's 40-Year-Old Cult Hit, End Up in an Apple Ad?

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to assume that the mouths of wizening hipsters across the country dropped open with astonishment when they heard “Mind Your Own Business,” a relatively obscure, 40-year-old song by short-lived British post-punk quintet Delta 5, blasting from their TVs when a new Apple ad aired during the NBA play-ins.

Lizzo
Jack Mcbrayer
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Explained: What is the TikTok Spongebob cult and how did it start?

While TikTok has long-established its place as the home of immature jokes and childish videos, the latest PFP in-joke is certainly bucking no trends – and it’s called the TikTok Spongebob cult. You’ve likely seen the Spongebob profile pictures sweeping the app like wildfire in various comments sections, but it’s not immediately clear why people are doing this or what even this deformed version of Spongebob is supposed to be.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Milestone’ on Netflix, A Quiet Drama That Will Remind You Of ‘Nomadland’

A film festival favorite, Ivan Ayr’s second feature film has been acquired by Netflix. Is the 98-minute drama about a lonely truck driver worth a stream?. The Gist: A recently widowed truck driver Ghalib (Suvinder Vicky) has to adapt to changing circumstances at his job. Union laborers who help load the trucks are on strike for higher wages and Ghalib must fill in the gaps. But past his prime, his body gives out. At the same time, Ghalib must train a new intern in the trucking business, though he’s convinced he’ll lose his job to the younger driver.
Behind Viral VideosVulture

Oxygen Feels Like Something the Netflix Algorithm Vomited Up

Slosh around in the runoff of Netflix’s lesser releases and you’ll be reminded that the streaming service is as much a data company as an entertainment behemoth. Netflix runs on a schedule of marquee titles, like the Shondaland shows and David Fincher passion projects that are comparable to the output of other major networks and studios. But it is in the steady flow of smaller titles — some of them indie or international acquisitions, some clearly churned out on the cheap — that you can really feel the algorithm at work. Those lower-tier originals provide a (lightly dystopian) glimpse of what people click on when there’s nothing they might actively choose to watch: the meandering true-crime docuseries, the array of increasingly threadbare reality competition shows, the slapdash teen comedies, the high-concept, tight-focus sci-fi films — and man, are there a lot of the latter.
Technologythurrott.com

Apple Music is Adding a Lossless Tier This Year

Amazon Music already offers a lossless streaming option, and Spotify said it will add one this year. But they’re about to get some new competition, courtesy of Apple Music. Apple hasn’t announced anything yet, and I’m guessing it plans to wait for WWDC next month to do so. But 9to5Mac has found evidence of lossless music streaming coming to Apple Music via iOS 14.6. And 9to5Google has found similar evidence in a beta version of Apple Music for Android.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Set Up Your Xbox Series S

Just picked up an Xbox Series S? We'll show you how to set it up properly so you can dive into your new console right away. Below you'll learn how to get started with your Xbox Series S, including what's in the box, how to connect everything, and an explanation of the setup process. Most of these steps also apply to the Xbox Series X since the steps are similar, but this is written with Series S owners in mind.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Spotify users can now download music to their Apple Watch

Spotify has announced an all-new feature for Apple Watch owners. Starting today, the company will be rolling out a new feature that will allow Apple Watch users to download playlists, albums, and podcasts straight to their Apple Watch without the need of their phone. Spotify just recently added the ability...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Apple’s new privacy ad imagines Thanos-snapping your stalkers out of existence

Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.5 doesn’t seem to be a difficult concept to grasp; initial estimates suggest as many as 96 percent of US users are leaping at the chance to tell their apps, “No, you can’t track me across the internet.” Now, Apple is taking a victory lap with a full ad campaign, too, one that turns the feature into a selling point for the iPhone and furthers the attempt to pitch itself as the only tech company you can trust. And, if you ask me, its new ad spot “Tracked” is just about perfect.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

How David and Jessica Oyelowo Turned Hollywood Frustration Into a Disney Production Deal

It’s a studio ritual almost as old as Hollywood: announce a production deal right before the release of a filmmaker’s new movie. For David and Jessica Oyelowo’s Yoruba/Saxon, the twinning of “The Water Man” (David’s directorial debut, which opened theatrically last week) and a two-year first-look Disney deal is more than industry rite. After seven years and six films, it means that the industry has started to catch up to them.
Cell PhonesDeadline

“I Have An iPhone, Sir, I Hope It Still Works After Today,” Epic Games Lawyer Jokes While Grilling Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook had an uncomfortable three hours in a California courthouse Friday – or at least that’s what it sounded like with the muffled call-in audio available – as he defended the iOS App Store as an “economic miracle” but repeated the oft-ridiculed company line that no one at Apple knows how profitable it is — not just that they don’t release the figures, but that they don’t know.