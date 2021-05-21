2021 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

Isaiah Stewart totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes in the Pistons' 107-94 loss to the Hornets on Saturday. Stewart underperformed in the Pistons’ loss to the Hornets. Although not indicative of his potential, he has been relatively inconsistent in his production all year. Stewart is a great up-and-coming talent who has the potential to be a force in the league and fantasy. He is worth considering on small slates or when Mason Plumlee is absent from the rotation; if playing him any other time, you could be risking the integrity of your lineup.