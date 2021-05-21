newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

People with this heart problem need to use cannabis cautiously

Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpal6_0a7VU3We00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Bassett Healthcare Network, researchers tested 2.4 million hospitalized cannabis users and found that those with an arrhythmia (heart rhythm disorder) were 4.5 times more likely to die while in hospital than those without.

They suggest people should be aware of this devastating outcome and be careful when using cannabis if they have a concomitant heart problem.

Marijuana or cannabis is the most commonly used psychoactive substance worldwide. However, there is limited knowledge about the safety of the drug in people with cardiac arrhythmias.

In the study, the team examined the burden of arrhythmias in drug users admitted to the hospital. It also compared the length of hospital stay and deaths in hospital between those with and without an arrhythmia.

The study used the National Inpatient Sample database, which covers 97% of the US population. It included 2,457,544 adult cannabis users admitted to hospital from 2016 to 2018.

Of those, 187,825 (7.6%) patients had an arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation was the most common, followed by abnormally slow heart rate and abnormally fast heart rate.

Patients in the arrhythmia group were older: the average age was 50.5 years compared to 38.3 years for those without an arrhythmia. Those with arrhythmias also had more co-existing health conditions.

The team found cannabis users with arrhythmia had 4.5 times higher odds of in-hospital mortality compared to those without arrhythmia.

Patients with arrhythmia had a longer length of hospital stay (5.7 days) compared to those without (5.1 days).

The study highlights that heart rhythm disorders may be a warning sign for an increased risk of death in people who use cannabis.

The team says it is sensible to screen these patients for arrhythmias if they present to the hospital so that those with a heart rhythm problem can be closely monitored.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about this method can chomp away plaques that cause heart attacks and findings of these two diabetes drugs could both effectively reduce heart and kidney disease.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about eating this food could cause excessive belly fat and heart fat and results showing that your tongue could provide window to heart health.

The study was presented at EHRA 2021. One author of the study is Dr. Sittinun Thangjui.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Heart Attacks#Diabetes Drugs#Drug Users#Public Disorder#Population Health#Cannabis Users#Heart Rhythm Disorder#Cardiac Arrhythmias#Atrial Fibrillation#In Hospital Mortality#People#Arrhythmia#Hospital Stay#Deaths#Dr Sittinun Thangjui#Public Domain#Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsJamestown Sun

US CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients

May 22 (Reuters) - Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had...
Weatherkhn.org

Study Shows Regular Aspirin Doses Are Safe, Can Prevent Heart Problems

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine examined thousands of heart disease patients and found that regular low-dose aspirin-taking was safe and can prevent further heart problems and strokes. Regular dose levels seem safe too, but many study participants quit taking the high doses. An unusual study that...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Heavy Cannabis Use in Pregnancy Correlates With Risks to Infant

Cannabis use that interferes with a woman's ability to function during pregnancy is a risk factor for severe health problems in the child, new research indicates. Pregnant women with cannabis use disorder are more likely to have children with low birth weights and children who die within 1 year of birth, compared with matched controls, according to a study published online in Addiction.
KidsEurekAlert

Parental consumption shapes how teens think about and use cannabis

Turns out the old adage, "monkey see, monkey do," does ring true -- even when it comes to cannabis use. However, when cannabis use involves youth it's see, think, then do, says a team of UBC Okanagan researchers. The team found that kids who grow up in homes where parents...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Common Medication Could Reduce Your Heart Attack Risk, New Study Finds

Someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Even if it's not fatal, a heart attack can cause irreversible damage to your body—which means preventing one from happening ahead of time is extremely important. Countless adults over the years have turned to aspirin as a preventative measure against heart attacks, but new guidance warns against using the OTC pain reliever regularly due to its harmful side effects. Fortunately, new research has found that a different medication could actually protect you against a heart attack. Read on to find out which common medication can reduce your heart attack risk, and for more on your heart health, If You Take This Popular Supplement, Your Heart May Be at Risk, Study Says.
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Treating resistant hypertension can be a challenge — renal denervation may be an alternative to more drugs

Hypertension — high blood pressure — affects nearly half of U.S. adults, increasing their risk for stroke, ischemic heart disease, kidney disease and peripheral arterial disease. Treatment generally involves a combination of medications and lifestyle changes; however, for some people, proper management is more challenging due to various factors. This...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Past or current cannabis use not associated with greater chance of hypertension

A new study exploring the longitudinal relationship between using cannabis and having hypertension, or high blood pressure, shows that weed is actually associated with a lower incidence… that is until age gets thrown into the mix. To get a better handle on what the cannabis/hypertension relationship looks like, an international research team — including investigators from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. — carried out a three-year follow-up on a large population-based sample out of the U.S. The team examined the self-reported data from two waves of the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions, resulting in 26,844 participants who did not report hypertension at baseline. Study: Cannabis may reduce blood pressure in older adults with hypertension Yikes. Men who smoke weed regularly might be infusing their semen with THC Cumulative cannabis use might not be linked to hardening of the arteries at middle age: study Using the sample, investigators conducted analyses to “quantify the relationships between lifetime cannabis use, 12-month cannabis use and 12-month cannabis use frequency and incidence of hypertension,” states the study, published last month in Drug and Alcohol Review . The unadjusted analyses showed that using cannabis was associated with a lower incidence of hypertension, but that “the relationships were confounded by age,” the study notes. After adjusting for all confounders, lifetime cannabis use, 12-month cannabis use and 12-month cannabis use frequency (defined as at least monthly use) “were not associated with the incidence of hypertension,” study authors write. Commenting on the study results, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws points out that “prior data has shown that cannabinoids may influence blood pressure and other cardiovascular responses, though these effects tend to be short-term in duration.” Statistics Canada reports that from 2012 to 2015, hypertension affected almost one in four Canadian adults. In…