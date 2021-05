The PGA Tour is on the cusp of the second major of the year happening later this week. That major is the PGA Championship. That tournament at one point was the final major of the year some titled it glory last shot. After the PGA changed its schedule it moved the PGA Championship to become the second major of the year. The U.S. Open is now the third. It used to be second and the Open Championship or British Open was third and now the final major of the year. That is the only major that is not played on United States soil. The PGA Championship will be held at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The practice rounds begin on Monday and will go through Wednesday. Ryan Ogle the PGA Championship director is very happy as this tournament was planned back in 2014. This set the course up for the players.