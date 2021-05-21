Brie Larson Twitch Stream With Sykunno and Brookeab Announced

Streaming Among Us with friends can be part of the fun, and now the option to stream through Twitch and Discord is also available to mobile players. Streaming Among Us with friends and linking to Discord for voice chat are considered a major part of the party game’s overall experience. On mobile, it was more difficult for players to connect to an Among Us game through Discord and take advantage of the various Discord bots and voice chat features PC players had access to. Though the introduction of Quickchat helped make communication a little easier on mobile, voice chat still seems to be the preferred method of deliberation in meetings. With the Among Us update to Version 2021.5.10, Innersloth has introduced further mobile integrations for Twitch and Discord to make it easier for players to connect, create and share lobbies, and stream.