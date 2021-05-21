newsbreak-logo
Brie Larson Twitch Stream With Sykunno and Brookeab Announced

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrie Larson is going to stream Knockout City with Sykunno and Brookeab this weekend. May 22nd will see the Captain Marvel star enter the dodgeball arena with the other streaming personalities. Sykunno announced the event on Twitter as a part of the ad campaign for Knockout City. The game is out today and you can try it for yourself for free for 10 days. EA wants people to get into the game, so they’re removing that barrier to entry right off the rip. Getting influencers aboard will likely pay dividends as well because the game got announced back in February. Larson is always a personality that people interact with so that tracks as well. (Although lately she’s done more Fortnite playing than anything else.) Check out Sykunno’s tweet down below:

comicbook.com
Brie Larson
