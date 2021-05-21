newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors vs. Grizzlies game thread: It’s do or die

By Jas Kang
Golden State of Mind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors will try and get their season alive when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in the final round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner of this game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and take on the Utah Jazz in the opening round.

www.goldenstateofmind.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Warriors#Back With Lakers#Final Round#The Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Lakers#The San Antonio Spurs#Chase Center#Espn#Dub Nation#The Game#San Francisco#L A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMercury News

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel Golden State to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAkmmo.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBArotogrinders.com

NBA Play-In Predictions: Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Warriors vs. Lakers Picks

Sloan Piva previews two more games of the NBA play-in tournament, starting with the Spurs vs Grizzlies, followed by the Warriors vs. Lakers. Can Steph Curry beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Follow along for NBA odds and betting picks. For the second-consecutive season, the NBA is hosting a play-in...
NBAsemoball.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

No. 7 Los Angeles Will Host No. 8 Golden State in Play-In Clash

Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed. WARRIORS 113 GRIZZLIES 101 SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off Memphis in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies vs. Warriors betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Sunday's battle for the No. 8 seed

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a tilt at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

Steph Curry clinched the Western Conference’s eighth seed – and this season’s scoring title – as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry, 33, dropped 46 points in the runaway win to become the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan achieved the...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis: Lakers Ready To Take On Challenge Of Facing Warriors In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the 2020-21 regular season, but that was not the main takeaway from the night. The Lakers’ win was rendered meaningless after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated a Denver Nuggets team that was content with losing. Portland’s win ensured Los Angeles would finish seventh and have to participate in the Play-In Tournament, with their first game coming against a dangerous Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night.
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds and Predictions

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial game of the season. Both Warriors and Grizzlies have secured a spot in the play-in tournament. A win on Sunday for Warriors will cement their position in 8th place and they would likely to play against No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in play-in. If the Grizzlies were to win this Sunday, they will claim the eighth seed and the Warriors will claim the No. 9 seed.
NBANBA

Memphis Grizzlies to host two Official Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Watch Parties for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will host two Official Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Watch Parties for the team’s Eight-Nine matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 21 at the Malco Summer Drive-In and Fourth Bluff Park Downtown, following Wednesday’s 100-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. CT.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.