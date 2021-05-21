Face/Off Star Wants to Return For The Sequel

Marvel Studios managed to reach a surprising agreement with Sony Pictures about the future of Spider-Man back in 2015, which saw plans for the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man series dissolve, but if actor Dane DeHaan was offered the opportunity to either reprise his role of Green Goblin in an upcoming project or take on a new superhero series, he'd prefer to invest in a fresh franchise. One of DeHaan's latest ventures into a beloved adaptation is starring in the new Apple TV+ series Lisey's Story, which not only is inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, but also saw King write each episode himself. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.