Movies

Face/Off Star Wants to Return For The Sequel

By Dylan Balde
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 2 days ago
Adam Wingard is the man to watch post-pandemic. The 38-year-old indie filmmaker made headlines in March after Godzilla vs Kong earned Warner Bros. its second most lucrative blockbuster after Tenet — a truly impressive feat considering the film was released during pandemic times. And he was recently hired to direct a sequel to cult favorite Face/Off, a film about two people switching faces only to wreak havoc on each other’s lives. Fans expect a top-down remodeling of the original, but Wingard isn’t interested in a remake. The Oak Ridge native is hoping to make a direct sequel, with John Travolta and Nicolas Cage reprising their parts. The news seemed common knowledge for a while until Joan Allen — who played Travolta’s wife in the movie — came forward, apparently clueless about the planned sequel. Apparently, she wants back in.

