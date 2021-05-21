newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Actor Explained How Peter Brady Was ‘Always Getting in the Way’

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWcHA_0a7VSfiT00

“The Brady Bunch” provides light-hearted family fun within a half-hour on TV. Middle brother Peter Brady, though, can be a bit much.

Barry Williams, who played older brother Greg in the classic TV sitcom, said Christopher Knight’s character could prove problematic. He talks about it in a 2017 interview with Australian TV show Studio 10.

“Peter was always getting in the way,” Williams said of Peter. “Throwing the football at Marcia (Maureen McCormick). Dropping a basketball down the stairs and breaking Mom’s favorite vase. Then he lost his voice as we were just about to hit it big as recording artists.

“Thank goodness I could write a song around it,” he said tongue-in-cheek.

Williams said he and Knight remain good friends. He adds that the same goes for all “The Brady Bunch” kids as well.

“We share the big events of our lives together and it’s like having a second family,” he said.

These days, Williams is the oldest living original cast member at 66 years old. He’s currently married to his third wife, Tina Mahina, and has two children.

For those wanting to know, “The Brady Bunch” ran between 1969-74 on ABC. The show was created by Sherwood Schwartz, who created “Gilligan’s Island” for CBS. Its popularity grew over the years after its network run thanks to the power of reruns.

The show started airing in other countries, too, making the show’s stars household names. It never did well in the ratings for ABC but had a loyal youth following.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Will Join Others For Christmas Movie

Speaking of sharing things together, some of “The Brady Bunch” kids are planning to get together for a Christmas movie.

Williams and Knight join their TV family co-stars Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, and Robbie Rist for the Lifetime Channel movie “Blending Christmas.” Obviously, Olsen played Cindy and Lookinland played Bobby as part of the Brady clan. But Rist? Some of you may not remember Cousin Oliver, but that was Rist back in the day.

In the movie, Emma, played by Haylie Duff, finds out that a hotel where she spent chunks of her Christmas holidays as a kid is being redeveloped.

Liam, played by Aaron O’Connell, brings Emma to the hotel with plans to propose. Liam also invites both their families. Where do the cast members of “The Brady Bunch” fit into this plot? It’s yet to be announced.

Get ready, though, for some egg nog and Christmas cheer with a touch of Brady in it.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Mccormick
Person
Aaron O'connell
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Susan Olsen
Person
Sherwood Schwartz
Person
Haylie Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Football#Basketball#Sitcom#Family Fun#Australian#Studio 10#Abc#Cbs#Lifetime Channel#Christmas Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Actor Opened Up on the ‘Very Difficult’ Times That Negatively Affected Show

As long as there have been television shows, there have been creative differences. And as wholesome as it was, “The Brady Bunch” was no exception. To create a finished product, those differences need to be resolved, one way or another. Florence Henderson, the actor behind Carol Brady, remembered how difficult those moments could be between Robert Reed and the show’s creator, Sherwood Schwartz.
MoviesTODAY.com

'Brady Bunch' stars will reunite for Christmas movie

Five of the original stars of "The Brady Bunch" have joined the cast of Lifetime's upcoming holiday movie "Blending Christmas," starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell, reports Deadline. Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver) will appear in the movie,...
Moviesoutsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Actor Named Huge Show He Turned Down: ‘Nobody Ever Called Me Again’

Michael Lookinland, the youngest Brady Bunch son, said he learned the difficult way about what happens when you turn down an acting job. The Brady Bunch had ended — this was back in 1974 — and Lookinland still had work. He played Bobby Brady for five years of his life. Before the Brady Bunch, he starred in more than 30 commercials. It all was big time for a kid from Utah.
TV & Videosmetv.com

The first time the world met The Brady Bunch kids was not on TV, but in court

The last time that Barry Williams appeared on TV before The Brady Bunch premiered, he was on an episode of Adam-12 called "A Dead Cop Can't Help Anyone." In the episode, Williams plays a boy who is mistakenly believed to be kidnapped. Six months later, everybody in the world would know which TV family Barry Williams belonged in, but just before that happened, Williams found himself dealing with the law again, only this time in the real world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Actor Robert Reed Dies in 1992

It’s been 29 years since actor Robert Reed passed away. The actor became a household name for starring in “The Brady Bunch.”. For many, Reed became one of television’s favorite dads. As Mike Brady, Reed was the quintessential father – patient, kind, and a little goofy at times. The role made him into a cultural icon and became one of his most famous works. Reed starred in five seasons of the show. But he later appeared in several spin-offs of the show as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Susan Olsen Revealed the Petty Comment That Got Her ‘a Dirty Look from Florence Henderson’

One might think actor Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” would never do something wrong. Think again, classic TV fans. Olsen apparently got in trouble with costar Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady, one time. She talked about the incident during an interview on the out-of-print “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” DVD.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Never Told Robert Reed ‘What He Meant’ to Him Before His Death

When The Brady Bunch star Robert Reed died on October 19, 1992, the world lost a legend of television far too soon. Reed was just 60 years old, and his legend as Mike Brady was hitting new heights with each decade. While the show aired for most of the early 1970s, its run in syndication made it far popular than it had ever been during its initial run.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s What the Sitcom’s Main Producer Said After Winning This Year’s ‘Iconic Television Award’

The Family Film Awards aired in late April and the entire cast of The Brady Bunch has been honored with the Iconic Television Award. The Brady Bunch is without a doubt one of the most memorable sitcoms of all time. The popular show aired on ABC and was on television airwaves from September 26, 1969, until March 8, 1974. The show, of course, revolved around the Brady family — a large blended family with six children. It is often considered one of the last old-style family sitcoms.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Didn’t Know the Location of the ‘Brady House’ for Nearly 30 Years

Fans probably think all the cast members of “The Brady Bunch” would know where their house is located. Not so with Christopher Knight. Knight, who played middle son Peter Brady on the ABC family sitcom, really didn’t know its location for almost 30 years. “The Brady Bunch” ran on network television between 1969-73, then entered classic TV rerun heaven. Still, he had no idea where the “Brady House” was located in the Los Angeles area.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Greg Actor Barry Williams Revealed Why On-Screen Dynamics Were ‘Authentic’

One star from The Brady Bunch opened up in a previous interview about the chemistry on-screen between he and his fellow co-stars. As fans of classic television, we all know and love Barry Williams for playing the role of Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. It is without a doubt the role he is best remembered for. Williams was cast as the eldest of the Brady sons in the 1970s sitcom before going on to make appearances in other shows on television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Florence Henderson Said People ‘Failed to Realize’ What Show Was About

Fans can slice up The Brady Bunch and dissect details for its pop culture impact. But the actress who portrayed the show’s mother said the series always had a basic concept. And that basic concept was about a family. Granted, there was nothing basic about a blended family with six children, a couple of parents, a live-in, wise-cracking housekeeper, and an occasional dog.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Explained Why Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady Was the Mom We All Want

Who didn’t want Carol Brady from “The Brady Bunch” to be their mom?. Carol Brady was the kind of mother everyone wanted. Whether you were a kid or an adult, everyone felt loved when watching Carol on “The Brady Bunch.” So, when she passed on November 24, 2016, the world mourned the loss of one of their iconic mamas. During an interview in 2016, Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the show, talked about the way Florence Henderson acted as a mother to everyone.
MoviesPosted by
Audacy

Upcoming holiday movie to feature some of your favorite 'Brady Bunch' actors

“Mom always says not to play ball in the house!”. If you remember that quote, you’re going to be happy to see a few of your favorite “The Brady Bunch” stars again. According to Deadline, five of the original stars of classic sitcom have joined the cast of Lifetime’s upcoming holiday movie “Blending Christmas,” starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Explained Why She ‘Never Had’ Urge to Get Away from Showbiz

There was one member of The Brady Bunch that basically spent her entire career acting. But that doesn’t mean she was ever ready to step away. Maureen McCormick is an actress, singer, and author. But perhaps she is best remembered for portraying Marcia Brady on the ABC television sitcom The Brady Bunch. The show ran from 1969 to 1974, and also paved the way for numerous Brady Bunch spin-offs and films. Some of those include The Brady Kids, The Brady Bunch Hour, The Brady Brides, and A Very Brady Christmas.