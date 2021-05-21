‘The Brady Bunch’: One Actor Explained How Peter Brady Was ‘Always Getting in the Way’

“The Brady Bunch” provides light-hearted family fun within a half-hour on TV. Middle brother Peter Brady, though, can be a bit much.

Barry Williams, who played older brother Greg in the classic TV sitcom, said Christopher Knight’s character could prove problematic. He talks about it in a 2017 interview with Australian TV show Studio 10.

“Peter was always getting in the way,” Williams said of Peter. “Throwing the football at Marcia (Maureen McCormick). Dropping a basketball down the stairs and breaking Mom’s favorite vase. Then he lost his voice as we were just about to hit it big as recording artists.

“Thank goodness I could write a song around it,” he said tongue-in-cheek.

Williams said he and Knight remain good friends. He adds that the same goes for all “The Brady Bunch” kids as well.

“We share the big events of our lives together and it’s like having a second family,” he said.

These days, Williams is the oldest living original cast member at 66 years old. He’s currently married to his third wife, Tina Mahina, and has two children.

For those wanting to know, “The Brady Bunch” ran between 1969-74 on ABC. The show was created by Sherwood Schwartz, who created “Gilligan’s Island” for CBS. Its popularity grew over the years after its network run thanks to the power of reruns.

The show started airing in other countries, too, making the show’s stars household names. It never did well in the ratings for ABC but had a loyal youth following.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Will Join Others For Christmas Movie

Speaking of sharing things together, some of “The Brady Bunch” kids are planning to get together for a Christmas movie.

Williams and Knight join their TV family co-stars Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, and Robbie Rist for the Lifetime Channel movie “Blending Christmas.” Obviously, Olsen played Cindy and Lookinland played Bobby as part of the Brady clan. But Rist? Some of you may not remember Cousin Oliver, but that was Rist back in the day.

In the movie, Emma, played by Haylie Duff, finds out that a hotel where she spent chunks of her Christmas holidays as a kid is being redeveloped.

Liam, played by Aaron O’Connell, brings Emma to the hotel with plans to propose. Liam also invites both their families. Where do the cast members of “The Brady Bunch” fit into this plot? It’s yet to be announced.

Get ready, though, for some egg nog and Christmas cheer with a touch of Brady in it.