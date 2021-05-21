Jeopardy! airs "in loving memory" tribute to 24-year-old former champ Brayden Smith

Next week, “Jeopardy!” will be rounding up some of the best trivia masters from the show for a chance to compete for a huge sum of money. The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions will take place from May 17-28. The tournament will bring together the best to compete for a prize of $250,000. The second and third prize winners will receive $100,000 and $50,000. The grand prize amount will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless. This helps people in need with shelter, case management, mental health services, job training, substance abuse counseling, medical care, and more.