Jeopardy! airs "in loving memory" tribute to 24-year-old former champ Brayden Smith
Today’s installment of Jeopardy!—currently working its way through its annual Tournament of Champions, with guest host Buzzy Cohen at the podium—took time off for a somber note. The long-running game show (which is still finding its footing in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death late last year) paused to offer a tribute to a contestant who, by all rights, should have been competing in this year’s tourney, which regularly highlights the show’s most successful players: 24-year-old five-time champion Brayden Smith.tv.avclub.com