newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Release Body-Cam Footage from Rough Arrest in La Jolla

By Eric S. Page
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Adult Language — San Diego Police Release Body-Cam Footage from Rough Arrest in La Jolla. San Diego police released video footage Friday from the body-worn cameras of a pair of officers who tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless man last week in La Jolla. The release came a week...

www.nbcsandiego.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#City Police#County Police#Video Footage#State Police#San Diego Police Release#La Jolla San Diego#Homeless Outreach Team#Body Cam Footage#San Diego Website#Rough Arrest#Police Work#Sdpd Officials#County Jail#Man#Enforcement#34 Year Old Jesse Evans#Torrey Pines Road#Cruisers#Outrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Hits Patrol Vehicle During Point Loma Chase

A suspect was arrested Monday morning after ramming a patrol vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma Heights area, police said. The pursuit happened about 9:15 a.m. when a detective spotted a man driving a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
San Diego, CAJanesville Gazette

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
San Diego County, CAkxoradio.com

Lost Man Rescued

(Man lost for 4 days)......He was rescued last week. BORSTAR agents rescued the man last week. San Diego County Sheriff's Department called the San Diego Border Patrol Search, trauma and Rescue Team to report the lost individual. They said the man had been lost for 4 days without water, and he could no longer walk. The team was deployed in all terrain vehicles. They located the man in a remote location near Dulzura. Aside from being dehydrated, the man said he was in good health. The BORSTAR team used the all-terrain vehicles to remove the man from the area. It was determined the man was a 35 year old Mexican National and he had entered the US illegally. He was taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing.
Escondido, CAValley Roadrunner

Escondido man arrested for stolen cultural artifacts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing priceless cultural artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center. In 2019, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians installed the exhibit at the casino. Many of the artifacts came from the Rincon Indian Reservation and are considered irreplaceable. The items were displayed in a locked plexiglass case near the casino’s event center.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Panga Boat Carrying 20 People Discovered Off Coast Of Point Loma

Authorities discovered a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people early Monday morning in waters off the coast of Point Loma, according to a media report. Shortly before 3:50 a.m., lifeguards and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a boat that was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
San Diego, CAkyma.com

CBP: 23 people pulled from panga near Point Loma

(KYMA, KECY, NBC NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 23 people from a panga early Monday off the coast of Point Loma in San Diego after the boat got itself stuck in the surf line. The people on board were all in the U.S. illegally, officials confirmed. The panga...