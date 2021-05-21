San Diego Police Release Body-Cam Footage from Rough Arrest in La Jolla

(Man lost for 4 days)......He was rescued last week. BORSTAR agents rescued the man last week. San Diego County Sheriff's Department called the San Diego Border Patrol Search, trauma and Rescue Team to report the lost individual. They said the man had been lost for 4 days without water, and he could no longer walk. The team was deployed in all terrain vehicles. They located the man in a remote location near Dulzura. Aside from being dehydrated, the man said he was in good health. The BORSTAR team used the all-terrain vehicles to remove the man from the area. It was determined the man was a 35 year old Mexican National and he had entered the US illegally. He was taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing.