MLS

7110 Oberlin Circle

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 1900+ sq ft, garaged townhome with 3 finished levels of LOVED HOME! Seller LOVES THEIR HOME but MUST UPGRADE to single family! Sought After Frederick County Westview Area! LOCATION is EVERYTHING! Phenomenal Commuter Location, Within minutes to I-270, 70, 15, 40 ! Minutes to Schools, Downtown Frederick, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Professional Centers and SO MUCH MORE!Home has BRAND NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW KITCHEN BACKSPLASH, NEW BATHROOM FLOOR& PAINT, NEW GARAGE DOOR with Remote, NEW DRYER and MORE !!!!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estateatproperties.com

27 Muirfield Circle

Gorgeous brick home on .87 acres , the backyard private oasis includes a pool and hot tub that overlook the small pond with water fountains. Located in highly desired neighborhood, this is the lifestyle you have been searching for! Open floorplan that flows naturally. Main floor home office could be 5th bedroom/in-law suite with a full bathroom access. The kitchen features an oversized island and Wolf appliances including a warming drawer and beverage fridge. The finished walkout lower level is ready for entertaining with a theater, kitchen/bar, game room, full bathroom and access to backyard. Enjoy the stunning views of your large inground pool or small lake, while sitting in your 3 seasons room or back deck. If you enjoy golf you will enjoy the tee boxes to chip some golf balls or practice your putting. Close to shipping, dining, and I-88. Award winning District 200 schools!
Retailbocaratonrealestate.com

9320 Ketay Circle

Freshly painted and spacious 2 bed 2 bath villa walking distance to Uptown Boca retail and dining center. Unit has screened in patio, plenty of storage and vaulted ceilings. Ready to make it your own.
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5515 Wyndemere Circle

Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rambler to be built on one acre lot contains 1,670 sqft and full unfinished basement! Envision your open floor plan with great room, kitchen and dining room. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Other amenities include recessed lighting, washer/dryer hookups, tankless water heater, rear deck and ceiling fans in bedrooms & great room. Get your offer in early and discuss options and colors with the builder BEFORE the home is completed. Current exterior colors will be Williamsburg slate siding with red shutters. Builder giving buyer a $6,500 allowance to choose preferred flooring. Wyndemere is a water access community in Lake Anna located close to area entertainment, shopping center, State Park, and restaurants like The Cove, Tim's at Lake Anna and Callie Opie. Community contains three common areas, boat ramp, tennis court and basketball court, with pickle ball lines. Xfinity high speed internet available. Convenient to main highways 208 and 522.
Waukesha, WIMATC Times

Woodland Hills Condominiums

Great community found on Waukesha’s east side, near Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee. Proximity to Frame Park, entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.), and basically anything that you need. Walk to downtown Waukesha. • 2 BR, 2 BA , 2 car garage - UPPER unit with separate entrance.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Real Estatethegroupinc.com

830 Holly Street

Glorious Church Building in Park Hill with over 55,000 sq ft, on over 1 Acre with Extensive High End Remodel. Spectacular Sanctuary w/ over 6k Sq ft & Mezzanine equipped w/ State of the Art AV. Seats 1600 +. Cafeteria/gymnasium that seats 4-500, 22 classrooms, 17 ba, 11 offices, & 3 kitchens. Marble Floors & Walls greet you as you walk in to the Incredible Multipurpose area w/ over 5000 tiled sq ft to roam.. This Prime Real Estate Site encompasses 1 city Block w/ 10,937 sq ft Parking Lot.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2726 10TH Street NE

Rare opportunity to own in great neighborhood in Brookland. Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA. Lovely layout with bonus sunroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, full basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Off street secure parking. Come see while you can!. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Oakwood, OHbizjournals

Luxury Oakwood home hits market for $1.5M

A luxury home in Oakwood is for sale for $1.475 million. The home at 218 Haver Road includes over 6,000 square feet, and was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Special features include: refurbished barrel ceiling with detailing; updated light fixtures; original fireplace and French doors; an original organ; several porches; chef's kitchen with Viking ovens; and a new mud room.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18 Sherman Circle NW

Stunning 4 Bedroom + DEN, 4 full and one half baths situated on the serene Sherman Circle in Northwest DC. An open main level with exposed brick, updated flooring, crisp waterfall countertops, room for dedicated dining AND a rear breakfast nook or study before opening up to large rear patio deck. Kitchen features all brand new appliances including a six burner stove, under cabinet lighting, pot fill over stove, and below counter microwave. Upper level features primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and second private balcony, along with two other bright bedrooms and a second full bath. Completely finished lower level showcases one bedroom + den, full kitchen with brand new appliances, second washer/dryer, and two full bathrooms. Rear private parking includes remote garage door. This beautiful home is a must see! Floor plans with updated square footage will be added prior to weekend.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Barney Circle SE

OPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

804 Robinhood Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062311PS)

Conveniently located in the west end of Big Bear City. Large low maintenance lot with room for expansion, front deck and space for additional outdoor living. This is a nicely furnished turn-key rental. Clean and spacious kitchen with room for dining. Tongue and groove walls and wood burning fireplace in living room give that mountain feel. Dual pane windows. Forced air heating and a wall heater also. Single level floor plan with 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus loft with pull downstairs that is spacious. Storage shed. Level parking for 5 or more cars.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

2407 Misty Lane

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge master bedroom and closet. There are hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Large covered porch off the kitchen make this home great for entertaining. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Lorton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9240 Lorton Valley Road

Priced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

An amazing opportunity!!! This home blends elegance with functional living space. Open floor plan featuring master and additional bedroom ensuite on the main floor, plus 3-bedroom, open loft and a large media room (currently used as a bedroom). All rooms have walk-in closets. 4 full baths plus a cabana bath. Third car garage (single space) has been converted into an office, but can be easily turned back into the garage space. Spacious kitchen with all stainless appliances, an island with waterfall and quartz counters and backsplash. Beautiful large covered and screened patio area with a spa and a heated pool that was recently renovated, new diamond-brite and marble floor. All the natural detailing throughout, makes this stunning home ready to move in.