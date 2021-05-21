7110 Oberlin Circle
Over 1900+ sq ft, garaged townhome with 3 finished levels of LOVED HOME! Seller LOVES THEIR HOME but MUST UPGRADE to single family! Sought After Frederick County Westview Area! LOCATION is EVERYTHING! Phenomenal Commuter Location, Within minutes to I-270, 70, 15, 40 ! Minutes to Schools, Downtown Frederick, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Professional Centers and SO MUCH MORE!Home has BRAND NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW KITCHEN BACKSPLASH, NEW BATHROOM FLOOR& PAINT, NEW GARAGE DOOR with Remote, NEW DRYER and MORE !!!!!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com