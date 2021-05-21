newsbreak-logo
State lawmakers are trying to ban talk about race in schools

By Suzanne Rook
A nationwide attempt to censor discussions of race in the classroom is underway. In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers across the country have proposed bills banning teaching “divisive concepts” in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities. The new bills target efforts to provide education about gender and race discrimination, including critical race theory, an academic concept and practice that recognizes systemic racism is deeply ingrained in American society and examines how our systems promote inequality. Now, state lawmakers are attempting to use these bills to bar educators from teaching critical race theory and related concepts like white privilege and racial equity in schools. These bills don’t just set back progress in addressing systemic issues, they also rob young people of an inclusive education and blatantly suppress speech about race. Some bills also target government contractors and agencies — inspired by an executive order issued by former President Trump — despite the fact that the EO was struck down in federal court and withdrawn by the Biden administration.

Texas Statetathasta.com

Texas Legislature Set To Ban Mandatory Critical Race Theory In Schools

The Texas State Senate passed a bill Saturday banning the state’s schools from mandating that instructors teach critical race theory. House Bill 3979, which passed the Texas House of Representatives on May 11, will head to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk after the lower chamber approves the Senate’s changes to the legislation, according to localThe bill stresses the importance of learning about the founding of the U.S. by referencing original documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers, according to the text of the bill.
Minoritieskotatv.com

South Dakota state officials debate “critical race theory” in schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - “Critical race theory” has provoked passionate debate among state officials in South Dakota. That conversation started in response to President Joe Biden revoking an executive order from the Trump administration, which banned the teaching of critical race theory in the federal government, and within entities that contract with the federal government.
Educationrocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kemp opposes 'Critical Race Theory' in letter to state board of education

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out against a controversial teaching on race and American history, pushing for the theory not to be used in Georgia schools. Kemp tweeted a letter on Thursday that was addressed to the Georgia State Board of Education, calling "Critical Race Theory" a "divisive" and "anti-American agenda."
U.S. Politicskuer.org

What Do Lawmakers Really Understand About Critical Race Theory?

During a special legislative session this Wednesday, Utah Republicans passed two controversial resolutions that banned critical race theory in Utah schools and designated Utah as a “Second Amendment sanctuary” state. The Salt Lake Tribune’s Robert Gehrke told us that resolutions aren’t laws — they’re political messages. We’ll spend Friday at...
WorkoutsBBC

Alabama overturns decades-old ban on yoga in schools

Yoga can legally be taught in Alabama public schools, after the southern state overturned a nearly 30-year ban. The state's department of education had barred yoga in 1993, citing its connection to Hinduism. The bill, brought for the third time by a Democrat, was approved by the state's Republican legislature...
Minoritiesmycouriertribune.com

Attorney general joins state alliance rejecting critical race theory in schools

JEFFERSON CITY — Eric Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, joined a letter with 20 other states calling on the Biden administration to reconsider education proposals aimed at teaching critical race theory. The letter, which is spearheaded by the Indiana attorney general, also urges against teaching the 1619 Project and other...
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

3 states, and others, move quickly to ban school mask mandates

Schools in Iowa and Texas can longer require students or staff to wear masks to stymie the spread of COVID. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law Thursday morning that prohibits schools, cities and counties from making anyone wear masks, the Des Moines Register reported. “The state of Iowa...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Republicans explain vote against Asian American hate crimes bill

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in easily passing a bill aimed at addressing the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But unlike in the Senate, where Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri cast the only “no” vote, 62 Republicans in the House voted against the legislation, which President Biden signed into law on Thursday.
Idaho Stateupr.org

ID Among First States To Make Legislative Steps To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory

Idaho lawmakers are among the first in the country to attempt to ban critical race theory in public schools. Conservatives across the nation have seized on the term over the past year, although the concept has been around since the 1970s. It's a theory underpinned by the idea systemic racism continues to exist in the United States and impacts opportunities for and treatment of people of color.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama lawmakers OK legislation to lift yoga ban in schools

Alabama lawmakers on Monday approved legislation to lift the state's decades-old ban on yoga in public schools even though the bill's sponsor said lawmakers added language he thought was foolish and unneeded. The House of Representatives voted 75-14 to approve Senate changes to the bill. It now goes to Alabama...