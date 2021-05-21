newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

1186 N Vermont Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Kitchen Appliances#Fireplaces#Street Parking#Main Street#Bedrooms#Living Dining Room#Utility Laundry Room#Kitchen Bathrooms#Washer Dryer#Wet Bar#Light Fixtures#Carpet#Interior Paint#Hoa#Ballston Quarter#I66#Vermont Street#Granite Eating Bar#Fenced Patio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Amazon
Related
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 New Hampshire Avenue NW , #406

Rare one bedroom one and a half bath with INCREDIBLE river view . Fantastic sunsets. Long balcony. and floor to ceiling windows. Washer dryer. Ample closet space, plus additional storage room. Garage parking space included! All inclusive Co-op fee includes property taxes, all utilities, internet/cable, maintenance of HVAC, and underground garage parking. Watergate South amenities include 24-hour front desk service, salt-water outdoor pool & gas grill, fitness center, roof terrace, community room, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, and restaurants.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

359 N Washington Street

Welcome Home! Beautifully Renovated Colonial Style Home located in the desirable, small historic town of Berkeley Springs. While just a few blocks from the historic town, spa and parks it still has a country feel. This home features a large wrap around front porch, back patio secluded feel. 3 full bedrooms and a 4th could be used as a spare room or office. So many of the orignal characteristics of the home still exist beyond the Brand new kitchen featuring Granite counters, new cabinets,Lazy Suzan and Stainless Steel Appliances. This Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking needs. Large Formal Dining and Living room with a built in bookshelf, built ins in the Column areas and more! Main level feautres a half bath and laundry room right off of the kitchen. Brand New HVAC and Electric>
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Larchmont, NYlarchmontloop.com

Village Colonial

Original owners parting with cherished Colonial on very desirable, tree-lined street in Larchmont village. Plenty of wonderful space to spread out. Four generous-sized bedrooms on second floor, including master suite with two walk-in closets and an adjoining room that lives like a fifth bedroom/home office. Two large full bathrooms and spacious first floor powder room. Convenient overhang at entryway and large two-car garage. Freshly painted throughout with newly refinished, gleaming, hard wood floors. two-zone Central Air, sliding glass doo… MORE.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1550 NW 49th Ln #1550

Like NEW!!!This gorgeous model perfect townhome features 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 baths- Mango model includes upgrades galore- kitchen has Calcutta Quartz countertops & glass tile backsplash- pull outs in pantry- new stainless Samsung appliances- Flooring is new modern light waterproof laminate- Crown moldings throughout- New designer lighting fixtures- Hunter Doulas Bandage shades- New washer/dryer- New fans-Closet cabinetry in Master - Freshly painted- New Trane A/C unit- Hurricane impact windows, doors & garage door - Custom stone wall in main living area- Safe in wall stays- Epoxy garage flooring- Custom furnishings are negotiable! Call to schedule a time. Community is gated with a community pool, playground & clubhouse.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Tafton, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lake Wallenpaupack Cabin in Tafton

Just steps from the lakeshore, this roomy 1950s classic cabin has gotten updated and enhanced where it counts. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For some reason, whenever I see knotty pine, I think of the 1950s and basement...
Milford, CTScribe

100 Lansdale Avenue

Large Renovated 2BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call 203-814-0222 or email: tracie@lmrealestatepartners.com.
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

An amazing opportunity!!! This home blends elegance with functional living space. Open floor plan featuring master and additional bedroom ensuite on the main floor, plus 3-bedroom, open loft and a large media room (currently used as a bedroom). All rooms have walk-in closets. 4 full baths plus a cabana bath. Third car garage (single space) has been converted into an office, but can be easily turned back into the garage space. Spacious kitchen with all stainless appliances, an island with waterfall and quartz counters and backsplash. Beautiful large covered and screened patio area with a spa and a heated pool that was recently renovated, new diamond-brite and marble floor. All the natural detailing throughout, makes this stunning home ready to move in.
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

Open: Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. Walk to Westover Village, the bike path and parks from this renovated, expanded all brick colonial on a lush private lot in the Ashlawn, Swanson, Yorktown school zone. The all brick addition features vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desk, a...
Milton, VTmiltonindependent.com

This cute fixer-upper is near the interstate for easy commutes

MILTON — Schedule a showing for this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is close to the interstate and local shops. While the house needs some fixing up, it also has plenty of potential to be your sweet home in the countryside. Surrounded by trees and fields this home, is...
Crofton, MDthemunchonline.com

2459 Cheyenne Drive

Spacious End-of-Group Garage Townhome in Crofton Valley - End-of-group garage townhome has best location in the community with great view in the front & amazing green space in the back. Large foyer entrance with pocket doors leading to large lower level family room and 1/2 bath. Open floorplan features living room with wood floors & gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. The oversized master suite has walk-in closet and luxury bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Custom deck, paver patio & attached 2 car garage! Bumpouts on all 3 levels-an extra 2 foot wide unit!
West Haven, CTScribe

5 Bassett Street

One Bedroom in West Haven! MUST SEE - This Great one bedroom has a ton of space and tons of closet space. Heat/Hot water/cooking gas included in the rent- tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. All units have a screened in porch, Dishwasher and Central Air! Our great reviews are what you should believe as our tenants love the units, love the location and you can't beat the rent.
Maplewood, MNedinarealty.com

1122 Ferndale Street N, Maplewood, MN 55119

Description for 1122 Ferndale Street N, Maplewood, MN, 55119. Welcome home to Maplewood. If you are looking for turn key home conveniently located close to parks, shopping yet quiet neighborhood this is it! Updated kitchen with private deck space for all your grilling in the summer, spacious living room and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level hosts the owners suite with updated private bathroom and 2nd bedroom. A cozy lower level family room is perfect for movie nights. Easy to maintain yard with privacy fence allows you to enjoy bonfires with your friends. Just a block down the road from Geranium Park which is a 9 acre park with soccer fields, ice skating, ball fields, playground and walking trails. This home has it all and ready to move right in!
Baltimore County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

905 Coleridge Road

Great location in Baltimore county. 15 minutes to the airport, Towson, Columbia, and Baltimore. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished recreation room in the basement, or 4th bedroom. Large attic for storage. Finished hardwood floors. Fenced backyard with shed. 2 car off-street parking. Well maintained. Listing courtesy of Select Premium...