Real Estate

4337 Viridian Terrace

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy wait for new construction? Built in 2020, this home checks off all the boxes! This stunning townhouse features 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths in sought after Landsdale. The ground level offers an office area or playroom, half bath, an upgrade feature of built-in coat/storage nook, and access to the two car garage. Head upstairs and the gourmet kitchen of your dreams awaits you with quartz countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. The adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace surrounded by horizontal shiplap siding and gorgeous built-in shelves. A second half bath is located on this level as well. On the upper level, you will find the owner's suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower with seat. Both the master bathroom and second full bathroom on upper level offer tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are located on upper level as well as laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and plenty of natural light, this home checks off all your "must-haves!" The Landsdale community amenities are top notch: an 8 lane Olympic size swimming pool, oversized recreational pool with beach (wading) entry, & kiddie pool, amphitheater for summer events, playgrounds, bike trails, and so much more. Don't wait as this one will not last!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estate
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and steps away from the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor master with walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8249 Canning Terrace

Come and see this lovely two level townhouse located in the desirable Glen Ora Subdivision. The townhouse is in a convenient location and close to shopping, dining, recreation, schools and an extensive list from there. Definitely a commuter's dream, as it is so close to NASA, BW Parkway, I-95 etc... The home features gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, fenced backyard and more. Make your appointment to show today.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Bethesda, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5450 Whitley Park Terrace , #607

Welcome to Whitley Park - the best address in Bethesda! This two bedroom - two bath Georgetown model is 1184 sf of completely renovated space. Wood floors, updated kitchen and baths, your own laundry and garage parking too. Enjoy the community amenities including a party room, library, fitness center, exercise room, pool, year-round tennis and friendly door service. Catch the ride-on bus at the front door. A great location just off 270 and 495, and moments from downtown Bethesda. Also, just up the hill from the site of the Rochambeau French International School. Come live the Whitley Park Lifestyle!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Kingstowne, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5319 Buxton Court

Welcome home to this totally and tastefully renovated colonial style townhome located on a cul-de-sac in the Kingstowne area. The new beautiful flooring leads you into an open concept living room-dining room space. Slide open the patio door and envision yourself barbecuing with friends on the newly stained deck overlooking the woods. The kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful new backsplash above the gas range. A lovely, and discreet half bath completes the first floor space. The second floor has new plush carpeting throughout and includes two spare bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master suite. Each spare bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and flexible enough to be a home office or gym. The spare bathroom was renovated along with the other three bathrooms. The sumptuous and spacious main suite has a vaulted ceiling, two large closets and an en-suite bathroom with a skylight. An expansive basement room is located on the lower level of the home. Bring your ideas to make this fully finished lower level complete with a fire place, heat, A/C, an updated full bath, new carpet, laundry area and storage room. The tranquil backyard is accented by a patio and woods to its back. This home also has a new roof and has recently been professionally painted. The Kingstowne community offers many amenities. There are outdoor pools with cabanas, kiddy pools, workout rooms, basketball and tennis courts and hiking trails...the list could go on. Buxton Court is an easy walk to Kingstowne Centre which has a Safeway, Walmart, Home Goods, Kohl+GGs, ABC Store, AMC Theatre, a Post Office, eateries for days, and much more. This perfect location is 2 miles from the Van Dorn Station and had a bus stop to transports you from your front door. Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria are attractively nearby.
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

House Hunting

On a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Quail West golfing community, this stunning estate home offers six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms, including a separate guest house. A circular drive and portico welcome you to the double-door entry. Interior features include dazzling chandeliers, crown moldings, custom built-ins, niches, columns, pendant lighting, soaring ceilings and a fireplace.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

2600 The Terrace, Richmond City, VA 23222

We adore this home and have spent many happy years here. Life changed and we must go. We LOVE this community of warm and caring neighbors. Folks play tennis, walk their dogs, stroll with their children, and engage in friendly conversation. We love the sunsets and long views of over Battery Park. We have spent literally thousands of days and nights on the welcoming front porch, which is positioned so that we can enjoy it in comfort even in many rainstorms. Inside, every room is sun-drenched, most with views through huge windows. In 2012, the house was completely re-wired (no knob-and-tube in sight!), new natural gas boiler for radiators and new gas not water heater were installed, and hardwood floors were refinished. There are TWO basements. Plans were to finish the back basement into a separate suite with its own entrance. In 2019, mini-splits were installed in the original house, making each room its own heating/cooling zone. This property needs $100-150,000 of work to fit today's lifestyle and tastes. And, every penny will be well worth it just to be able to live in this glorious spot for many years to come. Come and see for yourself! Sellers are both active real estate agents.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Brookline Circle

Very nice one level rancher, with brick front, tastefully landscaped, 30 x 12 non-slip deck plus awning and fenced rear yard, In 2020 a 50-yr Architectural shingled roof was installed plus over-sized gutters and down spouts. New Heat Pump installed in 2019. French doors in both large bedrooms for access to rear deck. Harwood flooring thru out, propane fireplace in large living room with ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers beveled cabinetry, island, porcelain double sink, pantry, desk area, appliances and dining area.. Bedroom #1 boasts a large walk-in shower, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 with full bath, tub and shower. Half bath and laundry room too. Finished garage with opener. This lovely home is available immediately.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1955 Thatch Palm Drive

1955 Thatch Palm Drive is an alluring 4-bedroom courtyard home overlooking the 12th fairway of a Jack Nicklaus designed Signature Golf Course in Boca Raton's most exclusive community, the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Upon entering the solid wood front doors, a tropical oasis awaits you on the other side. The large pool, covered patio, and built-in BBQ are the true heart of the home, visible from every room. The lofty interiors are completely remodeled, bright, and spacious. Imported marble floors, generous trim, and designer wall and window coverings are found throughout. The gourmet kitchen has premium Thermador appliances, marble countertops, shares space with the breakfast dining area, and flows into the family room for effortless entertaining. The master suite has views of the pool.
Crofton, MDthemunchonline.com

2459 Cheyenne Drive

Spacious End-of-Group Garage Townhome in Crofton Valley - End-of-group garage townhome has best location in the community with great view in the front & amazing green space in the back. Large foyer entrance with pocket doors leading to large lower level family room and 1/2 bath. Open floorplan features living room with wood floors & gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. The oversized master suite has walk-in closet and luxury bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Custom deck, paver patio & attached 2 car garage! Bumpouts on all 3 levels-an extra 2 foot wide unit!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6825 Stone Maple Terrace

OPEN HOUSE SAT. MAY 22 1PM-3PM. Beautiful townhome located in Compton Village in Centerville. Updated 3 level townhouse, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath. Freshly painted through out! High ceilings and new LVP flooring on main level. New carpet on 2nd & 3rd floors. Updated kitchen with Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances & light fixtures. Fenced backyard with beautiful flagstone private patio. New AC/Furnace (2020). Plenty of Visitor parking. Location!! Location!! Minutes to George Mason Univ, I-66, Rt 28, Rt 29, shopping, theaters, restaurants, and more to enjoy. Compton Village boasts a large pool, clubhouse for meetings & parties, tennis courts, playgrounds & walking trails.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

43226 Clearnight Terrace

Absolutely gorgeous end-unit townhome with bay windows and natural light throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 convenient half bathrooms. One-car garage. Several updates including brand new ceiling fans and light fixtures, updated flooring on main level and new entry-level carpet and entryway tile, crown molding, updated cabinetry, new roof in 2018, and fresh paint throughout. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters, table space plus breakfast bar, and a separate dining area. An open living room includes a cozy wood-burning fireplace with a stunning fireplace screen. Step through the sliding glass door from the living area to a lovely deck with treed view. Updated primary bath. Spacious walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Industrial paint on garage floor. A unique rear shed at the entry level with natural light serves as rarely available storage or workshop. Don't miss it!