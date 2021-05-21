4337 Viridian Terrace
Why wait for new construction? Built in 2020, this home checks off all the boxes! This stunning townhouse features 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths in sought after Landsdale. The ground level offers an office area or playroom, half bath, an upgrade feature of built-in coat/storage nook, and access to the two car garage. Head upstairs and the gourmet kitchen of your dreams awaits you with quartz countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. The adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace surrounded by horizontal shiplap siding and gorgeous built-in shelves. A second half bath is located on this level as well. On the upper level, you will find the owner's suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower with seat. Both the master bathroom and second full bathroom on upper level offer tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are located on upper level as well as laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and plenty of natural light, this home checks off all your "must-haves!" The Landsdale community amenities are top notch: an 8 lane Olympic size swimming pool, oversized recreational pool with beach (wading) entry, & kiddie pool, amphitheater for summer events, playgrounds, bike trails, and so much more. Don't wait as this one will not last!