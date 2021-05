McGinley Square is perhaps one of Jersey City’s most interesting neighborhoods. It’s full of 19th-century row houses, Victorian homes, and Art Deco retail spaces, and it’s close to the PATH and Light Rail at Journal Square, as well as to the incredible 270-acre Lincoln Park. The real estate opportunities are great, too. Take, for example, this two-unit Victorian home at 41 Bentley Avenue. The three-bedroom homes, listed for $879,000 and $919,000, are full of architectural details like stained glass windows and cozy rooms in the turrets, but they also have been completely updated for modern living. The house also features an idyllic wrap-around porch and garage parking.