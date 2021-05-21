newsbreak-logo
3031 Elliott Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell maintained, and centrally located, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home. Located in central Canton, you're within walking distance to Canton Square, Canton Waterfront Park, Target, and much more! Enter into sprawling hardwood floors that cover the entire first level. You'll find a spacious living room, formal dining room, kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you'll find the same gleaming hardwood floors throughout, two generously sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and steps away from the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor master with walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

2502 Welrose Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23113

ROXSHIRE COLONIAL ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! Inviting Full Front Porch leads to Foyer w/Large Coat Closet, Formal Living Room & Formal Dining Room all complete w/Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding & Fresh Neutral Paint! Cozy Family Room boasts Fresh Paint, Wainscoting, Crown & Chair Rail Moldings, White Painted Brick Gas Fireplace w/Mantel, Hardwood Floors & Fan/Light Fixture! French Doors lead you to a Bright & Sunny Florida Room Surrounded by Windows, Vaulted Ceilings w/Skylights & Slate Tile Floors! Eat-In Kitchen comes complete w/Updated Painted Cabinetry, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS, SS Appliances including a Brand NEW Stove, Built-In Microwave, NEW Dishwasher, Updated Plumbing Fixture, Garbage Disposal, Pantry, NEW VINYL TILE FLOORS & Built-In Desk Area! Upstairs has BRAND NEW CARPET & PADDING w/Upgraded Stain Guard & Freshly Painted Bedrooms! Master Suite boasts Large Closet, Ceiling Fan/Light Fixture and Ensuite Bath w/Hexagon Tile Floors, Tile Shower, New Light Fixture, Skylight and Large Vanity! 2nd Flr Laundry! Additional Bedrooms provide Ample Closet Space, Ceiling Fan/Light Fixtures as well as NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT! Private Rear Yard, GARAGE & Convenient Location Near Shopping & Dining!
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
oucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
bocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
bocaratonrealestate.com

7577 E Sierra Drive

7577 E Sierra Drive

Townhouse in Sierra Del Mar. Largest fl. plan w/ pool on the lake. 4BED/ 2 1/2 BATHS...Portion of large upstairs loft made into a 4th bdrm with w/w closet. 2 car gar.1911 s.f. under a/c. LR has vaulted ceilings & a fireplace. No carpet..1st fl. all tile, stairs & second floor all hardwood. French doors from kit take you to the pool with new pump.French doors in living room take you to the patio w/ Chicago brick. Gate on back patio opens to the lake with a great view of the fountain. Kit. is 10 yrs. Lots of closets & storage. Updated baths with designer fixtures. Crown moulding. BDRM 2 & 3 have sliding doors leading to an upper open deck overlooking the pool. Accordian shutters & hurricane windows. Del Prado Elem. Walking distance to shopping & places of worship.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Real Estatetheweektoday.com

Open House Weekend in Taunton

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY from 11:00-2:00 at 268 Winthrop St, Taunton MA. Circa 1890,this home has been gently restored to preserve it's yesteryear charm, the high ceilings, fancy old style woodwork, hardwood flooring, heavy doors, newer kitchen with granite counters and huge granite sit at island, newer bath rooms. Mud room at rear entrance, living room, dining room and first floor full bath just off kitchen, round pie/bread warming radiator next to dining room, huge solid wood front door. Up the stairs to (3) bedrooms all with dormers, and second bath with shower stall. Out in the yard, lots of room out front, while in the private back yard you will enjoy the large mahogany deck overlooking the built in stone firepit and lawn area. The 750 +- sq. ft. Barn with it's loft have many possibilities. Leave the tools behind and bring your furniture.
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

2407 Misty Lane

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge master bedroom and closet. There are hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Large covered porch off the kitchen make this home great for entertaining. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Lorton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9240 Lorton Valley Road

Priced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.
bocaratonrealestate.com

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

An amazing opportunity!!! This home blends elegance with functional living space. Open floor plan featuring master and additional bedroom ensuite on the main floor, plus 3-bedroom, open loft and a large media room (currently used as a bedroom). All rooms have walk-in closets. 4 full baths plus a cabana bath. Third car garage (single space) has been converted into an office, but can be easily turned back into the garage space. Spacious kitchen with all stainless appliances, an island with waterfall and quartz counters and backsplash. Beautiful large covered and screened patio area with a spa and a heated pool that was recently renovated, new diamond-brite and marble floor. All the natural detailing throughout, makes this stunning home ready to move in.