Kingstowne, VA

5319 Buxton Court

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this totally and tastefully renovated colonial style townhome located on a cul-de-sac in the Kingstowne area. The new beautiful flooring leads you into an open concept living room-dining room space. Slide open the patio door and envision yourself barbecuing with friends on the newly stained deck overlooking the woods. The kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful new backsplash above the gas range. A lovely, and discreet half bath completes the first floor space. The second floor has new plush carpeting throughout and includes two spare bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master suite. Each spare bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and flexible enough to be a home office or gym. The spare bathroom was renovated along with the other three bathrooms. The sumptuous and spacious main suite has a vaulted ceiling, two large closets and an en-suite bathroom with a skylight. An expansive basement room is located on the lower level of the home. Bring your ideas to make this fully finished lower level complete with a fire place, heat, A/C, an updated full bath, new carpet, laundry area and storage room. The tranquil backyard is accented by a patio and woods to its back. This home also has a new roof and has recently been professionally painted. The Kingstowne community offers many amenities. There are outdoor pools with cabanas, kiddy pools, workout rooms, basketball and tennis courts and hiking trails...the list could go on. Buxton Court is an easy walk to Kingstowne Centre which has a Safeway, Walmart, Home Goods, Kohl+GGs, ABC Store, AMC Theatre, a Post Office, eateries for days, and much more. This perfect location is 2 miles from the Van Dorn Station and had a bus stop to transports you from your front door. Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria are attractively nearby.

