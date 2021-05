Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». Notions of hearth and home are fundamental to our conception of humanity, stretching as far back to prehistoric civilization. Excavations at Wonderwerk Cave in South Africa’s Kalahari Desert have led researchers to determine that a cave held human occupants as long as two million years ago, making it the world’s oldest home. Like other recent discoveries in the South African Kalahari Desert region, the new chronology of Wonderwerk Cave — made possible by magnetostratigraphy (used to date sediment) and cosmogenic aging techniques — has expanded our understanding of life at the origins of human civilization.