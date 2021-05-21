newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

5925 Cedonia Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Manhattan, NY

1045 Madison Avenue

The Benson’s Limestone Façade Nears Pinnacle at 1045 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill, Manhattan. Exterior work is shaping up on The Benson, an 18-story condominium building at 1045 Madison Avenue in the Carnegie Hill section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Peter Pennoyer and developed by The Naftali Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 16 residential units spread across 59,032 square feet, for an average of 3,700 square feet apiece, as well as 3,993 square feet of ground-floor retail. There will be three penthouses, and the majority of the homes will be full-floor layouts. The property is located between East 79th and East 80th Streets, a short walk from Central Park.
MLS

981 Russell Avenue

Large ground level end unit office condo.6 offices, a 10 persons waiting area, 2 restroom and a kitchenette. Can uses as a doctor office,Yoga Studio or divided into share professional use office. Handicap parking infront the unit ! Plenty of FREE parking. Nice features, room paging system and sound-insulated walls and sealed doors. Convenient location, close to I-270, Costco,Sam Club ,Hotel and Restaurants.
Ottawa, KS

125 N. 18th Street

Newly Renovated Interiors! Comes With Washer and Dryers! - The Kennedy floor plan is the perfect setup for comfort! With a modern, classy new look, we included all stainless-steel appliances, with spacious closet space and two private spacious bathrooms. We offer plank flooring throughout the apartments, brushed nickel sink and fixtures, modern ceiling fans in every room and fully upgraded look. Enjoy a spacious living room and kitchen with a balcony/patio overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and an amazing downtown skyline views and sunsets. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Agave court is fully gated, with video surveillance plus, plenty of covered parking near your home.
La Plata, MD

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Frederick County, VA

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
Hamden, CT

51 Bagley Avenue

Second Floor Two Bedroom - This updated second-floor two-bedroom is located in Hamden CT. This property has a large private backyard with easy access from a backdoor entry off the kitchen. You will find that it can offer you newly glossy hardwood flooring throughout and a new fresh coat of paint.
West Allis, WI

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Home & Garden

1468 Scott Avenue

Beautifully renovated throughout including a stunning new custom kitchen with a sub-zero fridge, wolf oven/range, soft close drawers and quartz countertops. A new primary bath and hall bath with double vanity, all new lighting and light fixtures, refinished floors, new carpeting, new back deck and fence, new landscaping, hardscaping, and more. Open circular floorplan, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen area, crown molding, laundry on the second floor, skylights and ample sunlight throughout. All four bedrooms on the second floor are spacious and have great storage, with walk-in closets in multiple bedrooms. A finished basement with an open recreational space, media area and large storage room. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a large deck for lounging/dining and fully fenced. An attached 2 car garage with mudroom area. Walk to town and Corwin park, a great location!
Real Estate

2226 N Racine Avenue #3N

Incredibly sunny, south-facing two level timber loft in the best Lincoln Park location! 12.5' ceilings and lofty living and dining spaces make this home feel truly grand. High quality built-ins with great storage, surround a wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinetry and storage, island, plus a built-in eat in space with additional countertop and desk spaces. A hidden laundry center completes this area. The kitchen opens directly onto the totally private deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining or dining al fresco. The second level offers two gracious bedroom suites. The primary suite has fabulous natural light through huge south-facing windows, a large walk-in closet, and huge bath with separate tub and shower. The secondary bedroom features a newly updated and expanded white bath and also offers interior access to a potential private rooftop deck with roof rights over the entire unit. Large skylights over the main staircase bring in tremendous light throughout the entire home. Garage parking for one car included. Located directly across from Oscar Mayer School, Trebes Park, and great shopping and dining right outside of your front door!
MLS

3125 Kenyon Avenue

Come see this well kept 2BR home in the Belair-Edison community and within walking distance of Herring Run Park. Previously used as a successful Section 8 Rental w recent CAC upgrade by BGE..This open floor plan home features 2BRs 1 BA | Hardwood floors | Replacement Windows / Fenced in backyard | Fantastic opportunity for Investor looking to expand their portfolio!. Wont last long.
Waukesha, WI

Woodland Hills Condominiums

Great community found on Waukesha’s east side, near Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee. Proximity to Frame Park, entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.), and basically anything that you need. Walk to downtown Waukesha. • 2 BR, 2 BA , 2 car garage - UPPER unit with separate entrance.
MLS

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Baltimore, MD

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
Chesterfield, VA

436 Enon Church Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836

ENDLESS AMOUNT OF LIVING SPACE in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Cameron Farms subdivision. This Traditional one level home is ideal for entertaining! Cathedral ceilings in the family RM & Great RM both w/stone gas fireplaces, natural light, oak HDWD floors & open access to the EIK w/custom WD cabinetry, SS gas APPL, tin B/SPL, 4X2 pantry, large EI area & exit to the 23X12 screened porch w/Cathedral ceiling, C/FAN & ATT 24X19 deck w/steps & a ramp to the landscaped & fenced backyard. Enter from the French doors on the deck to the primary BDRM suite that boasts 2 WICs, a linen closet & a spa-like ATT 12X11 BA w/easy entry shower, jetted tub, DBL VAN & toilet closet. BDRM 2 & 3 share a 10X6 BA w/DBL VAN, tub & shower, BDRM 4 is located at the front of the home & could DBL as a home office w/a 8X5 BA w/VAN, tub & shower close by. Rinnai tankless HW system, NEW Lennox dual zone HVAC 2019, whole home generator, American Standard self-cleaning toilets, reverse osmosis water system in EIK, smart security system, 50 AMP RV outlet, propane connection on the deck for your grill, 30-year dimensional roof, 23X22 ATT 2 car garage & Xfinity cable/internet included with the home. VISIT TODAY!
Stone Ridge, VA

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Boca Raton, FL

1135 SW 17th St

Palm Beach Farms is one of Boca Raton's most sought after communities. Featuring a great open concept, this 4 bed 3.5 bath single family home is perfect for any family. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Quartz counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom lighting. 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Large Master w/ walk-in closet Walk into your tropical oasis as your backyard has beautiful foliage, Home is in great condition! New impact windows 2021. Zoned for new Addison Mizner school!!
Lake Ridge, VA

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Chesterfield, VA

3812 Summers Trace Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

PREVIOUS MODEL HOME FOR SALE! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout first floor. The formal dining room has chair rail and picture frame molding. Large family room features gas fp with marble surrounds and wood mantle. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Garage entrance has an area large enough for a mud room or home office. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling w/ceiling fan. Master bath has separate shower stall and garden style soaking tub. 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor with one being large enough to be a Rec/bonus room. Hot water heater is 1 year old. Won't last long!
Fredericksburg, VA

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estate

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!