Three Rolla High School students were recognized by the Optimist Club of Rolla for their winning essays in the 2020-21 Optimist Essay Contest. The Essay Contest is sponsored by Optimist International to give young people the opportunity to write about their own opinions regarding the world in which they live. The approach can encompass a young person’s personal experience, the experience of their country or a more historical perspective. In addition to developing skills for written expression, participants also have the opportunity to win a college scholarship. This year's theme for the 2020-21 contest is "Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism."