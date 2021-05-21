1430 Walker Avenue

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.