MLS

1430 Walker Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article241-896700 - To submit offers visit www.hudhomestore.com-HUD homes are "Sold As Is",managed by Olympus AMS". Townhouse with three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, finished basement and backyard. The house has cac. Schedule your appointment today to view this property!Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting a bid, please check www.hudhomestore.com to make sure property is still available.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4337 Viridian Terrace

Why wait for new construction? Built in 2020, this home checks off all the boxes! This stunning townhouse features 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths in sought after Landsdale. The ground level offers an office area or playroom, half bath, an upgrade feature of built-in coat/storage nook, and access to the two car garage. Head upstairs and the gourmet kitchen of your dreams awaits you with quartz countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. The adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace surrounded by horizontal shiplap siding and gorgeous built-in shelves. A second half bath is located on this level as well. On the upper level, you will find the owner's suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower with seat. Both the master bathroom and second full bathroom on upper level offer tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are located on upper level as well as laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and plenty of natural light, this home checks off all your "must-haves!" The Landsdale community amenities are top notch: an 8 lane Olympic size swimming pool, oversized recreational pool with beach (wading) entry, & kiddie pool, amphitheater for summer events, playgrounds, bike trails, and so much more. Don't wait as this one will not last!
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Real Estatethegroupinc.com

830 Holly Street

Glorious Church Building in Park Hill with over 55,000 sq ft, on over 1 Acre with Extensive High End Remodel. Spectacular Sanctuary w/ over 6k Sq ft & Mezzanine equipped w/ State of the Art AV. Seats 1600 +. Cafeteria/gymnasium that seats 4-500, 22 classrooms, 17 ba, 11 offices, & 3 kitchens. Marble Floors & Walls greet you as you walk in to the Incredible Multipurpose area w/ over 5000 tiled sq ft to roam.. This Prime Real Estate Site encompasses 1 city Block w/ 10,937 sq ft Parking Lot.
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3903 16TH Street S

Beautifully updated Cape Cod home on a fully fenced corner lot? Yes, please! This four bedroom, three full bathroom home in Douglas Park is fully updated and ready for you to move in today. Enjoy people-watching on your front porch or relaxing in your living room, lit by natural light streaming through the large front windows. Enjoy cooking meals in the eat-in modern kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Take your meal outside to the large deck that overlooks a backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining. Need dedicated storage space? Look no further than the detached garage or your spacious basement. This home is conveniently located near the Columbia Pike corridor and the many dining and entertainment offerings of Shirlington - and is a commuter's dream with easy access to I-395. This home has it all!
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Barney Circle SE

OPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!
Real Estatejenwalker.com

79 KENNEDY STREET

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1825 23RD Street NW

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!
Milford, CTScribe

100 Lansdale Avenue

Large Renovated 2BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call 203-814-0222 or email: tracie@lmrealestatepartners.com.
Hamden, CTScribe

2405 Whitney Avenue

Great Location - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizzas, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and air conditioning. We have several laundry rooms in the building. We offer on-site parking and have a live-in superintendent. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.