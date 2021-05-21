15385 Gunsmith Terrace

Can only accommodate showings at Open House on Sunday (5/23) from 2-4pm! Ideally located just one block from Stanton Park and within close proximity to the US Capitol, this two-unit row home is one of four homes that was designed and built by S.H. Walker, a prominent Maryland architect well-known for constructing upscale, finely crafted homes. The spectacular location, coupled with the original character of the home inspired a complete top to bottom renovation in 2019. The front yard features a restored iron fence and steps leading to the main entrance with mahogany oversized double doors, and a private vestibule with custom-designed marble floors and an original glass transom. The interior highlights exquisite finishes from top to bottom, including an open concept floor plan on the main level in addition to 4 bedrooms and 4+-+ bathrooms. The rear exterior doors are the finest, double lock French doors leading from the spectacular gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, onto the exterior rear deck. The English garden apartment entrance is under the wrought iron staircase, which leads to a light-filled two-bedroom apartment with a Certificate of Occupancy in place, allowing the new owner to live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Rounding out this spectacular home, the rear exterior offers a solid wood privacy fence, a custom stamped concrete patio designed to accommodate multi-car parking with a secured remote garage door, and a charming deck, perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from the Eastern market, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, this home is a +G+walker+GGs paradise+G- with a high walk score of 94.