15385 Gunsmith Terrace

We adore this home and have spent many happy years here. Life changed and we must go. We LOVE this community of warm and caring neighbors. Folks play tennis, walk their dogs, stroll with their children, and engage in friendly conversation. We love the sunsets and long views of over Battery Park. We have spent literally thousands of days and nights on the welcoming front porch, which is positioned so that we can enjoy it in comfort even in many rainstorms. Inside, every room is sun-drenched, most with views through huge windows. In 2012, the house was completely re-wired (no knob-and-tube in sight!), new natural gas boiler for radiators and new gas not water heater were installed, and hardwood floors were refinished. There are TWO basements. Plans were to finish the back basement into a separate suite with its own entrance. In 2019, mini-splits were installed in the original house, making each room its own heating/cooling zone. This property needs $100-150,000 of work to fit today's lifestyle and tastes. And, every penny will be well worth it just to be able to live in this glorious spot for many years to come. Come and see for yourself! Sellers are both active real estate agents.