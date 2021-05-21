newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

15385 Gunsmith Terrace

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContracts to be reviewed on 5/25 at 5pm. Welcome to your new home just waiting for you to move right in and make your own! Brightness and cleanliness abound with its new flooring throughout, new paint inside and out and all new stainless steel appliances. Other recent updates included new HVAC system, pvc water piping throughout and bathrooms. Spacious rec room with full bath with rear ground level access to flat fenced in rear yard. Minutes to I95 and mass transit call Mike with any questions and access info. No sign on property and vacant. Please remove shoes at door. Backs to playground so you are not looking directly at the rear of another home.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunsmith#Terrace#Stainless Steel#Welcome Home#I95#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Spacious Rec Room#Rear Yard#Bathrooms#Sale#Listing Courtesy#Door#Pvc Water#Idx Information#Ground Level#Shoes#Mass Transit#Backs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8249 Canning Terrace

Come and see this lovely two level townhouse located in the desirable Glen Ora Subdivision. The townhouse is in a convenient location and close to shopping, dining, recreation, schools and an extensive list from there. Definitely a commuter's dream, as it is so close to NASA, BW Parkway, I-95 etc... The home features gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, fenced backyard and more. Make your appointment to show today.
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Larchmont, NYlarchmontloop.com

Village Colonial

Original owners parting with cherished Colonial on very desirable, tree-lined street in Larchmont village. Plenty of wonderful space to spread out. Four generous-sized bedrooms on second floor, including master suite with two walk-in closets and an adjoining room that lives like a fifth bedroom/home office. Two large full bathrooms and spacious first floor powder room. Convenient overhang at entryway and large two-car garage. Freshly painted throughout with newly refinished, gleaming, hard wood floors. two-zone Central Air, sliding glass doo… MORE.
Bethesda, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5450 Whitley Park Terrace , #607

Welcome to Whitley Park - the best address in Bethesda! This two bedroom - two bath Georgetown model is 1184 sf of completely renovated space. Wood floors, updated kitchen and baths, your own laundry and garage parking too. Enjoy the community amenities including a party room, library, fitness center, exercise room, pool, year-round tennis and friendly door service. Catch the ride-on bus at the front door. A great location just off 270 and 495, and moments from downtown Bethesda. Also, just up the hill from the site of the Rochambeau French International School. Come live the Whitley Park Lifestyle!
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4337 Viridian Terrace

Why wait for new construction? Built in 2020, this home checks off all the boxes! This stunning townhouse features 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths in sought after Landsdale. The ground level offers an office area or playroom, half bath, an upgrade feature of built-in coat/storage nook, and access to the two car garage. Head upstairs and the gourmet kitchen of your dreams awaits you with quartz countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. The adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace surrounded by horizontal shiplap siding and gorgeous built-in shelves. A second half bath is located on this level as well. On the upper level, you will find the owner's suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower with seat. Both the master bathroom and second full bathroom on upper level offer tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are located on upper level as well as laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and plenty of natural light, this home checks off all your "must-haves!" The Landsdale community amenities are top notch: an 8 lane Olympic size swimming pool, oversized recreational pool with beach (wading) entry, & kiddie pool, amphitheater for summer events, playgrounds, bike trails, and so much more. Don't wait as this one will not last!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

123 5TH Street NE

Can only accommodate showings at Open House on Sunday (5/23) from 2-4pm! Ideally located just one block from Stanton Park and within close proximity to the US Capitol, this two-unit row home is one of four homes that was designed and built by S.H. Walker, a prominent Maryland architect well-known for constructing upscale, finely crafted homes. The spectacular location, coupled with the original character of the home inspired a complete top to bottom renovation in 2019. The front yard features a restored iron fence and steps leading to the main entrance with mahogany oversized double doors, and a private vestibule with custom-designed marble floors and an original glass transom. The interior highlights exquisite finishes from top to bottom, including an open concept floor plan on the main level in addition to 4 bedrooms and 4+-+ bathrooms. The rear exterior doors are the finest, double lock French doors leading from the spectacular gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, onto the exterior rear deck. The English garden apartment entrance is under the wrought iron staircase, which leads to a light-filled two-bedroom apartment with a Certificate of Occupancy in place, allowing the new owner to live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Rounding out this spectacular home, the rear exterior offers a solid wood privacy fence, a custom stamped concrete patio designed to accommodate multi-car parking with a secured remote garage door, and a charming deck, perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from the Eastern market, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, this home is a +G+walker+GGs paradise+G- with a high walk score of 94.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Come see this amazing home in the Summerwood neighborhood. As you enter through the covered front porch into a 2 story foyer you'll find hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st level. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances and lots of great cabinet space. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. The garage offers extra storage with several loft shelves. The fully fenced backyard is very private with lots of landscaping. The large deck is great for entertaining with built-in seating. There is also a separate brick patio and a firepit. This home is minutes to Short Pump and all it has to offer and is easily accessible to 295 and 64. Showings start Friday, May 21st.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

804 Robinhood Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062311PS)

Conveniently located in the west end of Big Bear City. Large low maintenance lot with room for expansion, front deck and space for additional outdoor living. This is a nicely furnished turn-key rental. Clean and spacious kitchen with room for dining. Tongue and groove walls and wood burning fireplace in living room give that mountain feel. Dual pane windows. Forced air heating and a wall heater also. Single level floor plan with 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus loft with pull downstairs that is spacious. Storage shed. Level parking for 5 or more cars.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

2600 The Terrace, Richmond City, VA 23222

We adore this home and have spent many happy years here. Life changed and we must go. We LOVE this community of warm and caring neighbors. Folks play tennis, walk their dogs, stroll with their children, and engage in friendly conversation. We love the sunsets and long views of over Battery Park. We have spent literally thousands of days and nights on the welcoming front porch, which is positioned so that we can enjoy it in comfort even in many rainstorms. Inside, every room is sun-drenched, most with views through huge windows. In 2012, the house was completely re-wired (no knob-and-tube in sight!), new natural gas boiler for radiators and new gas not water heater were installed, and hardwood floors were refinished. There are TWO basements. Plans were to finish the back basement into a separate suite with its own entrance. In 2019, mini-splits were installed in the original house, making each room its own heating/cooling zone. This property needs $100-150,000 of work to fit today's lifestyle and tastes. And, every penny will be well worth it just to be able to live in this glorious spot for many years to come. Come and see for yourself! Sellers are both active real estate agents.
Lorton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9240 Lorton Valley Road

Priced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

An amazing opportunity!!! This home blends elegance with functional living space. Open floor plan featuring master and additional bedroom ensuite on the main floor, plus 3-bedroom, open loft and a large media room (currently used as a bedroom). All rooms have walk-in closets. 4 full baths plus a cabana bath. Third car garage (single space) has been converted into an office, but can be easily turned back into the garage space. Spacious kitchen with all stainless appliances, an island with waterfall and quartz counters and backsplash. Beautiful large covered and screened patio area with a spa and a heated pool that was recently renovated, new diamond-brite and marble floor. All the natural detailing throughout, makes this stunning home ready to move in.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6825 Stone Maple Terrace

OPEN HOUSE SAT. MAY 22 1PM-3PM. Beautiful townhome located in Compton Village in Centerville. Updated 3 level townhouse, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath. Freshly painted through out! High ceilings and new LVP flooring on main level. New carpet on 2nd & 3rd floors. Updated kitchen with Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances & light fixtures. Fenced backyard with beautiful flagstone private patio. New AC/Furnace (2020). Plenty of Visitor parking. Location!! Location!! Minutes to George Mason Univ, I-66, Rt 28, Rt 29, shopping, theaters, restaurants, and more to enjoy. Compton Village boasts a large pool, clubhouse for meetings & parties, tennis courts, playgrounds & walking trails.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

43226 Clearnight Terrace

Absolutely gorgeous end-unit townhome with bay windows and natural light throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 convenient half bathrooms. One-car garage. Several updates including brand new ceiling fans and light fixtures, updated flooring on main level and new entry-level carpet and entryway tile, crown molding, updated cabinetry, new roof in 2018, and fresh paint throughout. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters, table space plus breakfast bar, and a separate dining area. An open living room includes a cozy wood-burning fireplace with a stunning fireplace screen. Step through the sliding glass door from the living area to a lovely deck with treed view. Updated primary bath. Spacious walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Industrial paint on garage floor. A unique rear shed at the entry level with natural light serves as rarely available storage or workshop. Don't miss it!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4408 Silverbrook Lane , K

This 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom is located in the much sought after SilverBrook Farms Community. This home features a well maintain immaculate dwelling. Stainless Steel kitchen, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the home. Very large Bathroom with Washer and Dryer. The Community association fee include two tennis courts, access to the pool, a community dog park, a garden, trash and recycling services, snow removal, Chimney services, Parking, common ground maintenance and the water bill.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1601 Carriage House Terrace , H

This spacious, updated one bedroom condo with loft satisfies all the desires of homeownership including outdoor space on the balcony, reserved parking, in-unit laundry, and tons of storage space with two walk-in-closets and an exterior storage room off the balcony. Contemporary styling is highlighted with the vaulted ceilings, granite counters and breakfast bar, floating stairs and hardwood floors in the main living area. The skylight and palladium window make the loft a bright sanctuary for working at home and an alternate living space. Updated kitchen and bathroom separate this condo from its original 1980s decor. Pet friendly, shopping and restaurants galore, new hospital and major commuter routes only mins away.
District Heights, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1905 Colette Terrace

Well-maintained owner-occupied townhome in District Heights, Maryland close to the Metro and only 7 miles to Washington, DC. This home offers 2 nice size bedrooms on the upper level with 1 full bath. The main level has wood floors in the living and dining rooms with a conveniently located power room. Enjoy a nice size kitchen that you can enter from the dining room or the foyer that has a walkout patio door to a new deck for lounging and entertaining. The large unfinished basement has plenty of storage space and is very clean and awaiting your design ideas to come alive.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

126 Trails End Drive

Welcome to Your Dream Home... This Log Cabin has the Privacy of 10+ Acres in VA & the Convenience of Route 55/Wardensville Pike/Corridor H just Yards Away. Situated at the "Trails End" of a Secluded Neighborhood, Just 8.3 Miles to Wardensville, WV & 13.6 Miles to Strasburg, VA. Modern Amenities throughout Home AND the 4-Vehicle 50X24 Workshop Professional Mechanic's Garage with Car Lift are Sure to Impress!! - Property Features - MAIN LEVEL: 2-Story Entry with Hall Half Bathroom, Recently Renovated Kitchen with Freshly Painted Cabinets as well as a Breakfast Bar & Gas Cooktop Stove, Adjacent Dining Room that opens into the 2-Story Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Fireplace with Wood Stove Insert (**Stones for the Chimney are from the Property!**), Master Bedroom on the Main Level with Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area, Walk-Out to Rear Deck, & Attached Full Bathroom. UPPER LEVEL: Hallway with Overlook to 2-Story Living Room & Entryway, Bedroom #2 & Bedroom #3 both with Astounding Closet Space & Additional Storage, and Full Bathroom #2 in Hall. EXTERIOR: Covered Front Porch with Generator Hookup, Expansive Rear Deck, Extensive Landscaping, Professional Mechanic's Workshop/Garage with Half Bathroom, Additional Storage Shed, and Fenced-In Rear & Side Yard. Please See Owner's Detailed List Included in Documents Section. Appointment Required for Showing - Schedule Today Before It's Gone!
Real EstateNews Argus

Collegian Terrace

Deacon Ridge 3 Bed Townhome, End unit, Fireplace - Property Id: 579950. End unit on quiet street in Deacon Ridge. Beautiful condition. Fireplace, Back Patio. Dishwasher, Washer Dryer. Gated Community. Attached Garage. Relax on back patio with lots of green space. Well-maintained HVAC with 2 annual tune-up / inspections. No...